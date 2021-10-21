Guillaume Canet has fun with “fantasies” of infidelity in his relationship with Marion Cotillard

This is called making films. Guest in Day-to-day this Wednesday, October 20, Guillaume Canet had fun with the fantasies of infidelity in his relationship with Marion Cotillard caused by his last feature film, Him.
Before the highly anticipated sound theatrical release Asterix and Obelix: the Middle Empire, whose filming ended this summer, Guillaume Canet returns to the cinema on Wednesday, October 27 with his seventh film, simply baptized Him. A very personal feature film where, like his previous works The Little Handkerchiefs Where We will end up together, he often drew inspiration to write his own life screenplay. Like that traumatic scene from the movie where his character’s father “falls steeply when leaving the house”. “This scene existed. Fortunately, my dad is still there but he has lived through heart attacks, cancer … ” the actor recently confided to us.
Guillaume Canet facing the fantasy of infidelities in his relationship
Guillaume Canet does not hide that this film reflects a part of him and of his life. Enough to feed the fantasy machine. Because in this feature film, his character cheats on his wife, played by Virginie Efira, with Laetitia Casta. It did not take more to bring out the idea that there could also have been infidelities in his relationship with Marion Cotillard. This case of adultery was even addressed by the press during the promotion of the feature film. The director was therefore obliged to specify that all this was only the fruit of his imagination and that he had obviously not gone elsewhere. “Marion obviously knows that I don’t have a mistress. Unlike my character, I have always been unable to love two women at the same time“he explained in an interview.
“Get excited!”
This Wednesday, October 20, while he received Guilaume Canet in Day-to-day, Yann Barthès set foot in the dish by evoking “this story of infidelity”. The actor then recalled: “There is a part of fiction, there is a part of reality. Obviously you can imagine that if this infidelity were true I wouldn’t make a movie of it so easy.. It’s a film. I’m telling a story “. Marion Cotillard’s companion then had fun with all the interest in their couple: “Afterwards, if people want to have fantasies and say to themselves that ‘this is the life of Guillaume Canet, he is like that!’ It’s good, it excites fantasies. “ Before concluding, teasing and the laughing eye: “Get excited!”