Gwyneth Paltrow, “still on her honeymoon” with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her private life, revealing that she felt “still in the middle of a honeymoon phase” with her husband Brad Falchuk.

On a media tour to promote her new Netflix series “Sex, love & Goop”, derived from her wellness and lifestyle site Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow has given several interviews to the American press in recent days. With the magazine “People” on October 20, 2021, the 49-year-old actress and businesswoman confided in her private life, confiding her marital happiness. Since 2014, she shares the life of screenwriter and producer Brad Falchuk (50). The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in September.

After seven years of love, the Hollywood star is still on her own. “I am a little blessed, we are still in the middle of the honeymoon phase. I am very lucky to have married Brad. Being together is really something. We’ve been able to build something after all the hardships we’ve been through in life and create a truly amazing relationship. I am very grateful for the chemistry we share. It helps to get through difficult times! ”She said.





“I had a relationship that was not positive for me”

In her Netflix series, Gwyneth Paltrow chats with several couples who go through various personal situations in intimacy. The opportunity for her to also open up on her own experiences and past relationships. “It’s really important to be honest. If you go out of your way to try to please someone or pretend to be someone you’re not, you end up getting lost. Looking back, I realize that there were clearly times in my life when I was not in harmony with myself. As a result, I experienced a relationship that was not positive for me, ”she added.

By following therapy in particular, the mother of Apple (17) and Moses (15), born from a first union with the English singer Chris Martin, ensured that she was able to recognize certain unhealthy patterns to get rid of it. “We don’t like to fail, and we don’t like to be vulnerable. We reject our inner voice. But when you start to admit the difficult things to yourself, there is no going back, ”she continued.

With Brad Falchuk, “The key was to be as responsible as possible for the negative things I was going through in previous relationships. I have worked hard to break old patterns and work on long-standing intimacy issues to make the most of my marriage. Divorce is never something you hope for or plan, a second marriage can be a great gift, ”she concluded.

