Gwyneth Paltrow: What does her 15 year old son think about his vibrator business?

Interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed with great humor that her son Moses (15) was very proud of the latest series of sex toys and vibrators she had just released. Currently in the series Sex Love & Goop Broadcast on Netflix, the 49-year-old actress was able to freely discuss sexuality when the host showed her brand new vibrator live on screen. “Can you show that on TV?“she asked with humor before joking with the host of her son Moses who is extremely modest. As an anecdote, the actress has revealed that he is very embarrassed just at the sight of a suspender bra (she needs little!)





‘Moses doesn’t like to see the straps of a bra. What does he think of this stuff?“asks the host to her guest, while showing her (huge) vibrator.”Can I tell you the cutest thing? Gwyneth asks. A few months ago he said to me, “You know, Mom. For a minute, I was really embarrassed that your Goop brand was selling vibrators. And then I realized, no, that’s great. You make people feel free to buy something, and that’s great. You are a feminist“. Words that have warmed the heart of the actress.