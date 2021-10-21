Hackers managed to hack iPhone 13 in just 15 seconds!

An iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15.0.2 was hacked in just 15 seconds by a bunch of Chinese hackers. Hackers exploited a security vulnerability in Safari, Apple’s web browser.

A few days ago, Apple rolled out the update to iOS 15.0.2 on all compatible iPhones. The firmware includes a fix for many bugs that appeared recently, including the bug preventing AirTags or certain objects from appearing in the Find My app or the CarPlay failure that blocked audio apps. iOS 15.0.2 also contained a patch for a dangerous security vulnerability.





Unfortunately, Chinese hackers managed to bypass Apple’s security measures within 15 seconds. When Tianfu Cup, an international hacking competition organized in China, the team of Kunlun Lab managed the feat of hacking an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15.0.2 remotely.

A flaw in Safari allows an iPhone 13 Pro to be hacked

Hackers exploited a security flaw in the Safari internet browser. Thanks to this breach, unknown to the public, they quickly managed to override the defenses of the browser. It was enough to open a corrupted link on the iPhone for the device to fall at the mercy of hackers. On stage, the team then executed code arbitrarily and from a distance without encountering resistance.

Obviously, the attack against the iPhone 13 Pro was not imagined in the space of a few minutes. The Kunlun Lab hackers worked for months on how this cyber attack unfolded. If the attack deploys within 15 seconds, its development takes months of hard work to several experts. Hacking an iPhone is therefore not within the reach of the first hacker. For his performance, Kunlun Lab won an award of $ 120,000.

During the Tianfu Cup, Team Pangu managed to jailbreak an iPhone 13 running iOS 15.0.2. The achievement is all the more impressive since the update has just been deployed by Apple. The Pangu pirates also won the Tianfu Cup. They walked away with a reward of $ 300,000.

Apple will not be long in correcting the flaws revealed by hackers. It is expected that iOS 15.1 update, whose deployment is expected ” in the course of next week », Includes a series of fixes for these breaches.