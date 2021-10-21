Halloween Kills: How Was This Character Resurrected? – Cinema News

Falling into the cinema when he was little, and become addicted to series, he does his own stunts and navigates between eras and genres, from SF to comedy (musical or not) through fantasy and animation. He also dissects the geek and heroic news in the program FanZone.

Released this Wednesday, October 20 on our screens, “Halloween Kills” brings back several characters from the saga initiated by John Carpenter. And one of them may surprise fans, as his performer has died since 1995.

WARNING – The article below contains some spoilers on the plot of “Halloween Kills”, as it looks back on one of its scenes and a cameo which may be surprising. So please go your way if you haven’t seen it yet.





Released in 2018, the Halloween signed David Gordon Green presented itself as the true direct sequel to the opus directed by John Carpenter 40 years earlier, and erased all the others from the timeline. Always supported by Jamie Lee Curtis, who is still resuming his role of Laurie Strode, the director drives the point home with the feature film to be seen in theaters since October 20.

Halloween Kills indeed summons other characters from the saga. Like Marion Chambers, the nurse who crossed paths with Michael Myers when he escaped Smith’s Grove Sanitarium. Lindsey Wallace and Tommy Doyle, children in the 1978 film. And Doctor Samuel Loomis, the other nemesis of the boogeyman, of whom he was the psychiatrist.



Universal Pictures Donald Pleasence in the “Halloween” saga



The character appears during a flashback intended to reveal the remorse that torment Hawkins (played by Will Patton in the present, and Thomas Mann in the sequences of the past) since the capture of Michael Myers. And, like Lindsey and Marion, he seems to be played by his then performer, Donald Pleasence. Who died on February 2, 1995.

Aided by the fact that the scene takes place at night, the effect is striking, and everything suggests that it was made with the same digital effects that were used to resuscitate Peter Cushing in Rogue One. But no.

Because it is not “than” of particularly successful makeup applied to the face of Tom Jones Jr. (who also serves as the construction coordinator on the film), as revealed by its creator on Instagram.

The voice that we hear in the dialogues of Doctor Loomis is on the other hand that of Colin Mahan, who had already participated in the previous opus in the same way, to vocally embody the one who played in four episodes of the saga, between 1978 and 1995.