Halo Infinite will be showing up on PC again today! | Xbox one

Three weeks ago, the Halo Infinite Tech Preview allowed us to discover many elements of the upcoming 343 Industries title and we hadn’t failed to list them for you. Now 50 days before the official release, it’s finally the PC version that will be revealed a little more this afternoon at 3 p.m. in a live event. We had already learned the recommended minimum specs to run the game by the end of August so this afternoon’s event has the potential to tackle other topics.

An event focused on the PC version: this will delight many players

This overview should focus on specifics about the PC version of Halo Infinite and what the game will offer when it is released. Here is what 343 Industries announced regarding this event:





“The Halo Infinite PC and Sandbox teams have designed the PC experience from the ground up to ensure you have an exceptional in-game, post-game and offscreen experience. Buckle up and listen directly as the developers explain what you can expect from the December 8 launch. “

See you at 3 p.m. to follow this event live. We will be sure to give you a detailed feedback.