“He died 2 days before the shooting”: Franck (Love is in the meadow) reveals a family drama

Every Monday, M6 viewers can discover new episodes of Love is in the meadow 2021. Thus, they can follow the adventures of Hervé, Delphine, Nathalie or Franck. And the latter is reacting a lot on social networks. He was particularly criticized for his indecision. But what the public did not know is that he experienced a tragedy shortly before filming.

Franck is one of the outstanding farmers of Love is in the meadow 2021. During his portrait, the 46-year-old sylviculturist and market gardener who lives in Nouvelle-Aquitaine revealed that he had only known one love affair, which lasted a year. With the person in question, he lost his virginity at the age of 40. Since then, he was single and therefore devoted himself body and soul to his work which he loves so much. But, finally ready to meet the rare pearl, he tried his luck by participating in Love is in the meadow. He hoped to meet a frank, kind, cultured woman, with forms, refined, who loves nature and with character. Many women wrote to him, but it was Anne-Lise, a 40-year-old professor of literature, and Cécile (43), employed in a sensory analysis laboratory, who caught his attention. They were therefore invited to the farm. But, shortly before their arrival, a tragedy occurred.





“I haven’t slept for a week. Mom’s companion died two days before filming“, Franck revealed on Instagram, October 20, 2021. He then made revelations on cut scenes, to explain why he let Cécile go, while his heart was beating for her.”I go to see Cécile, hiding my dismay. I ask her if I can give her a hug. And there … An indescribable feeling came over me. But impossible to tell him. I don’t have the right, her project is beautiful, I must not hold her back. She leaves while I hold back my tears, I must not show …“, wrote Franck in particular. He did not want his contender to abandon his plan to develop the family farm in La Rochelle. But that meant that she could not move in with him, at least not quickly, while Anne -Lise was ready to leave everything immediately.

On October 6, Franck was already hinting at this drama after being accused of being undecided. “I was not myself during this shoot for reasons that you will learn during the broadcast of the show, but not right away. So hasty reflections are badly lived. Thank you in advance for thinking before making a post, because it can hurt “, he explained.