He finds his lottery ticket two months later … and wins $ 20 million

“There were a lot of zeros. This is the most vivid memory of Jerry Knott, a resident of the province of Manitoba (Canada), who won the tidy sum of $ 20 million in the lottery in mid-October, reports Narcity relayed by Capital.

The Canadian could never have seen the color of that money. He had indeed forgotten his ticket in his wallet and found it completely by chance, two months after playing. The man took part in the Lotto Max draw on August 24. He then put the ticket in his wallet and totally forgot about this moment.

Jerry Knott said he plans to put some of the money toward building some cottages with his brother and turning them into a treatment center or a wilderness experience on Big Stone Lake. – Corey Bellamy (@TOcorey) October 18, 2021

“There was a 20 and six zeros”

In mid-October, the Canadian got his hands on the paper completely by chance and scanned it in a store to see if he had won anything. “I saw a 2 and lots of zeros,” he tells Narcity. I was like “cool, I won $ 20,000”. But faced with the stunned expression of the manager of the place, the man took the time to recount.





“I didn’t understand what she was talking about until I saw a lot more zeros,” continues Jerry Knott. There was a 20 and six zeros. With this money, the lucky winner does not intend to have fun but rather invest in a family project. His father having registered the status of a reserve near a Canadian lake, Jerry Knott and his brother intend to build cabins there to offer experiences in the heart of nature.