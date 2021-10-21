health pass withdrawn in case of refusal? Pfizer 96% effective …





3RD DOSE. While the government evokes the “possibility” of withdrawing the health pass in case of refusal of the 3rd dose. Pfizer says its vaccine is 96% effective.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 21 octobre 2021 à 15h34] Last info. While the Moderna vaccine has been “not recommended” for the booster dose against Covid, its counterpart Pfizer has unveiled very promising results from phase 3 of its clinical trial on the 3rd dose. According to the scientists’ conclusions, a 3rd dose would be 95.6% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease. “The phase 3 clinical trial, carried out on 10,000 people over 16 years of age, shows” a relative efficacy of 95.6% and a favorable safety profile “, according to a press release.” These results demonstrate once again the usefulness of reminders in our efforts to protect the public against this disease, ”explained Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

Moreover, after the vaccination obligation for caregivers, after the vaccination obligation for the health pass, will the latter be excluded in the event of refusal of the 3rd dose? For now, the government has not yet made a decision. Guest of RTL this Tuesday, October 19, Gabriel Attal, spokesman for the government, confirmed the “possibility” of such a measure but ensures “that no decision has been taken in this direction today”. Words that confirm those of Jean Castex Monday noon at the Vatican. The Prime Minister, questioned on the subject, explained that the decision was submitted to the HAS and the Scientific Council. “The conditions to benefit from the pass are fixed by the HAS (Haute Autorité de Santé). It is up to the HAS to tell us whether or not we should extend the eligibility of the pass to the third dose? The opinion is requested”. Asked again on this subject, Matignon procrastinated with BFM TV “the question of suspending the vaccination pass for a third dose will be submitted to arbitration by the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister. Then, if it is validated, it will require an opinion from the HAS and the Scientific Council “.

In addition, a few days ago, the High Authority of Health “advised against” the use of the Moderna vaccine for the booster dose. To justify this decision, the HAS relied on a Scandinavian study which should appear in the coming days on the risk of myocarditis for people under 30 years old. “The announcements from various health authorities have highlighted the unknowns that remain on the dose and the target population for the recall by Spikevax (Moderna vaccine, Editor’s note) and justify waiting for the European body to provide the details expected in the context of the marketing authorization under examination “.

New hardening of the government in the vaccination campaign? According to the Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne interviewed by Europe 1, the withdrawal of the health pass could be recorded in the event of refusal of the 3rd dose. “It’s something we are looking at but it is not decided today” she said Friday October 15th. “We know that immunity drops sharply after six months, so we absolutely have to do this third dose.” At the beginning of September, thehe Ministry of Health ensured Info that a “person eligible for a booster dose will keep a valid 2/2 pass. If the person does a third dose, they will have a new pass on which it will be marked 3/3. But the old one will remain valid “.





Since May 5, immunocompromised people must receive three doses of the vaccine in accordance with the opinion of April 22, 2021 of the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council. As a reminder, these are the people:

who have had an organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplant

under lymphopenic chemotherapy

treated with strong immunosuppressive drugs, such as antimetabolites (cellcept, myfortic, mycophenolate mofetil, imurel, azathioprine) and AntiCD20 (rituximab: Mabthera, Rixathon, Truxima)

chronic dialysis after advice from their attending physician who will decide on the need for appropriate examinations;

on a case-by-case basis, people on immunosuppressants not falling within the above-mentioned categories or with primary immunodeficiency.

(since June 18) with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or certain types of lymphoma treated with antiCD20.

During an interview with RTL, Jean Castex gave details on the schedule for the 3rd dose, referring to a relaunch of the campaign in nursing homes on September 12 and 13. Those over 65 will be able to meet again “from the beginning of September”, adds the head of government, recalling that a period of 6 months must however be respected between the second and the third dose. For the moment, this 3rd dose has not been extended to the entire population. A good decision for Alain Fischer as he explains in an interview for Ouest France. “We reserve it for over 65s and chronically ill or obese people because the protection of the vaccine against severe forms of the disease tends to fade in the most fragile after six months. The booster is justified for them , which represent 24 million people. If the circulation of the virus remains contained, there is no reason at this stage to schedule a booster for all. It could be done quickly in the event of rebounds, the immune memory can be easily awakened by a reminder, even long after the vaccine. “

On the other hand, HAS has already indicated on October 7 that it recommended a 3rd dose for caregivers and those around caregivers, a decision taken by the government.

Black cohosh, this 3rd dose is necessary for caregivers according to the Mr Vaccine of the government Alain Fischer “because they are more exposed than the others because of their work, and because the fantastic increase of the antibodies induced by the third dose makes that the disease is probably transmitted less. Both of these arguments support the recall for them. “

As for the current vaccination, you can make an appointment on dedicated platforms such as Doctolib, which starts making an appointment on Monday, August 30 for the first injections scheduled for September 1. You can also make an appointment with your doctor or the nearest pharmacy.

For nursing homes, it is on a specific platform that structures can order the vaccine two days a week. For the organization, nursing home officials estimate that two nurses and four carers, over two or three days, are enough to manage a hundred residents.

A study conducted by the health insurance organization Maccabi in Israel shows that the third of the Pfizer vaccine would be 86% effective for people over 60 years of age. The study compared the results observed in 149,144 people over the age of 60 at least one week after receiving a booster shot, with those of 675,630 others who had received only two doses in January or February. According to the study, 37 of those who received a third injection tested positive for the coronavirus, or 0.24 per 1,000, compared with 1,064 among those who received only two doses, or 1.57 per 1,000. As a reminder, Pfizer and BioNTech had said in a press release that this recall made it possible to “preserve and even exceed the high levels of protection against the original strain of the coronavirus responsible for Covid and against its variants”, according to data from its phase 1 trial .

Should we be afraid of it? According to an American study, published Tuesday, September 28, the first studies on people who received a third dose are rather positive to date. “The booster doses are currently well tolerated,” said the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). If any side effects were detected, they remain very similar to those seen during the second injection.

In fact, out of 20,000 people observed, 79% reported localized pain, particularly at the site of the sting and 74% claimed the presence of a “systemic” reaction, for example fatigue. “The frequency and type of side effects were similar to those seen after the second doses of the vaccine, and they were mostly mild or moderate, and of short duration,” noted Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, at a press conference.