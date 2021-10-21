her husband arrested for murder

Maya Millete’s husband, missing for 9 months in California, has been arrested for her murder.

Maya Millete was killed by her husband after filing for divorce, the prosecutor said. This American has been missing since January 2021 in California. At a press conference on Tuesday, authorities announced that her husband, Larry Millete, had been arrested and charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm. The body of the 39-year-old mother has never been found. “Sometimes in cases of disappearance, you don’t get your hands on the corpse, but the evidence uncovered in this case, looked for meticulously, step by step, all points in the same direction: May was killed,” the official said. prosecutor. “The only thing we can do in the face of this act of violence is to bring justice.” People magazine says California law allows prosecutors to lay murder charges even if a body is still missing.

The investigation into the disappearance of May “Maya” Millete showed that she wanted to divorce her husband since 2020, “for many reasons”, including because of a “toxic relationship”. She would have tried to negotiate “with him so that custody of their children would be shared, but he would have refused. “In homicide cases, there is often a triggering event,” said the prosecutor. “In this case, January 7, 2021, May was no longer just talking about divorce. She took that step, and the last recorded call May made was to a divorce lawyer. She did not make any other calls ”.





The call for “spellcasters”

Their married life would have started to strain before his death to such an extent that the mother of the family would have said to a relative: “If anything happens to me, it will be Larry’s fault”. Maya Millete’s brother-in-law was present when the mother shared her concerns. He explained to Fox News that Larry held her responsible for their marital problems. “He looked desperate. He kept saying that it was his fault, his fault, ”he allegedly told her by phone last summer. “But he looked more like an abuser trying to get us involved in this.” He was trying to get us on his side, but we felt what he was saying was a web of lies, ”he said.

It was after an argument with her husband that the mother disappeared. The young woman’s brother went to visit her, to make sure everything was okay. He then bumped into her 39-year-old husband, explaining that his wife had locked herself in a room after an argument and no longer wanted to talk to him or their three children. The brother, unconvinced, ended up going home despite everything. But seeing that she still did not answer any calls, her siblings returned to her home in Chula Vista, forcing the husband to open her bedroom door. “It was empty, there was no sign of her or any sign that she could have come out the window,” her sister continued. His car was still there, but both his driver’s license and his credit card had disappeared.

The prosecutor said Tuesday that before the disappearance of his wife, Larry Millete would have contacted “spellcasters” with supposedly magical abilities “to keep May in this relationship.” Gradually, the husband’s requests would have started to appear more and more threatening. He would have asked these “wizards” that Maya “is the victim of an accident, that she finds herself with broken bones, that she can no longer enter the house”. As part of their investigation, authorities also discovered that one of Larry Millete’s firearms – a .40 caliber weapon – had never been turned over to authorities when it was searched.