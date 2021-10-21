Hérault: Decathlon definitively gives up its Oxylane project, after thirteen years of battle

The ludico-commercial zone project in Saint-Clément-de-Rivière (Hérault) has been abandoned for good. But the Decathlon group maintains the ambition to set up a store in this sector.

Decathlon throws in the towel. Thirteen years after its first attempts to build a ludico-commercial park in an area of ​​23.5 hectares in Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, north of the metropolis, the equipment manufacturer announced this Thursday, October 21, 2021 that he abandons the Oxylane project. The end of a long legal battle and heated debates between supporters and opponents of the project.

Some could interpret this as a victory for the environmentalist associations mobilized against this project for years … Lionel Le Marquand, Languedoc-Roussillon regional director of Décathlon, prefers to see the signs “Of a change of epoch”. “In thirteen years, a lot has happened. Judicial time has meant that months and years have passed and that there has been a societal evolution. “

The project withdrawn from the PLU

Indeed, even if the multiple actions of the collective Oxygène and the Non au concrete association filed since 2014 have all been rejected except one (read elsewhere), they succeeded in blocking the launch of the site until a time when large commercial complexes appear anachronistic.

However, nothing legally prevents the Decathlon group from launching its project now that it is purged of all appeals. But to persist could be counterproductive, especially since the results of the public inquiry relating to the local urban plan (PLU) including this project (read Midi Libre of August 4). Although the investigating commissioner validates the PLU, he nevertheless issues three reservations: the first, without appeal, on “the Oxylane component which must be withdrawn from the PLU”, the others concerning the Halles Bissy project (a little sister of the Marché de Lez) and the 75 housing project led by FDI Habitat (1). A merely advisory opinion, but behind which the town hall of Saint-Clément-de-Rivière has lined up by modifying its PLU accordingly, this Thursday evening in municipal council.

Collectif Oxygène: “Champagne for everyone” “I am stunned.” The members of the Oxygene collective, who have been campaigning for seven years to have the project canceled, cannot get over hearing the news by Midi Libre, this Thursday evening, leaving the city council. “I am speechless, it’s extraordinary, enthuses Nathalie Legendre. We were not yet supported by the population.”

“At the beginning, we were looked at like oddballs, we were called all names,” Green Khmers “. Now, we are in tune with the times, almost in the system”, laughs François Hélary. “This shows that we can win, it could serve as a model”, slips Jean-Michel Hélary, spokesperson for the collective which is a member of the national network “Land, no hypers”. “Tonight is champagne”, announces Christine Rachet Maka, elected opposition member and opposed to the project since 2014.

“It seemed opportune to us to accept the three reservations made,” indicates Laurence Cristol, mayor of Saint-Clément, also with the security of knowing that, if the Decathlon wanted to complete this project, it could. The group will not however do the forcing. “We want to follow this decision because it makes sense in relation to local life. We want to do with and not against, even if, for us, this creates a lot of disappointment because this project is a good project, ”believes Lionel Le Marquand. But, director and mayor agree on the fact that the project is no longer in tune with the times.

“In 2014, when it was filed, it fully met the request of the municipality and the inhabitants. But since then, after the pandemic, the climate crisis and the rise of ecological awareness, we have to respond to changes which mean that today, even in the rest of our PLU, we have been asked to remove as much land as possible from urbanize, ”says Laurence Cristol.

A new store?

The plan to set up a Decathlon store in this area is not, however, buried, far from it. “We want to be present in the north of Montpellier, surely in a different form, to satisfy customers,” says the regional director. Talks are already underway with Saint-Clément-de-Rivière and neighboring municipalities to find a site.

“We can meet demand without urbanizing but by reinvesting places, for example. This would be a real asset for the territory of Grand Pic Saint-Loup. I think that there is an expectation of residents for a Decathlon store, ”said the mayor. Not sure, however, that the sports equipment manufacturer, which over the years has become the symbol of an ecological struggle, then a political one in this sector, will succeed without hindrance.

1) For these two points, the public inquiry considers that they should not be integrated into the PLU but that they could be the subject of a later modification.