here is the portrait of the regional misses

Cécile Wolfrom, Miss Alsace 2021 On October 10, Cécile Wolfrom, 24, recovered the title of Miss Alsace which was held during the year 2021 by Aurélie Roux. After a master’s degree in the pharmaceutical branch, the beautiful brunette native of Strasbourg, wants to go to ESSEC Business School in order to do a double doctorate in pharmacy and business school. A course that she will have to suspend for some time if she has the chance to be crowned Miss France 2022.

Anna Ousseni, Miss Mayotte 2021 From the top of these 1m70, the young woman of 24 years won the title of Miss Mayotte 2021 on Wednesday October 6, succeeding Anlia Charifa. Graduated from a Bachelor in charge of import-export zone, Anna Ousseni is from Sada in the west of Mayotte and wishes to enter the running for the election of Miss France 2022 in order to represent the values ​​of her island.

Diane Leyre, Miss Île-de-France 2021 Like the capital, Diane Leyre 24 years old was elected on October 3 in Dammarie-Les-Lys to compete against the 15 Miss France 2022 candidates in her region. The Miss, who took over from Lara Lourenço, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and is currently working in a real estate agency. She also launched her own brand of handbag accessories called Ohana Paris.

Julie Beve, Miss Limousin 2021 Originally from Meilhards in Corrèze, Julie Beve had the chance to be crowned Miss Limousin 2021 in Brive-la-Gaillarde on October 1st. The beautiful 23-year-old brunette is a flight attendant and sees this opportunity as a “personal challenge” and a “new adventure”. For her, it is a real pride to be elected in Corrèze and she intends to showcase her region.

Chloé Galissi, Miss Bourgogne 2021 Aged 21 and a second year student of BTS real estate, presented herself 3 times for the Miss Burgundy election before being crowned. She succeeds Lou-Anne Lorphelin, sister of Marine Lorphelin (Miss France 2013).

Charlotte Faure, Miss Rhône Alpes 2021 The election took place on September 25 at the lighthouse of Chambéry in Savoie against 19 other candidates, Charlotte Faure, 20-year-old Nîmes, was able to stand out to win the title of Miss Rhône Alpes. Young student in the 2nd year of BTS communication, she has also been part of the national 2 volleyball team in Grenoble for 10 years and intends to become a sports journalist or work in events. She also confided on France Bleu that it was sport that taught her perseverance and the spirit of competition.

Line Carvalho, Miss Pays de la Loire 2021 Faced with her 16 competitors, Line Carvalho, 20, is from Blain and had the honor of being elected Miss Pays de la Loire on Saturday, September 18. The young woman wishes to become an airline pilot following her preparatory class studies.

Still in the shock of her victory, but proud to represent her region, Line intends to win the title of Miss France 2022.

Sarah Conan, Miss Brittany 2021 Another sportswoman who presents herself against the next 30 candidates in the running for the title of Miss France 2022. Sarah Conan elected Miss Brittany on September 19 in Ploemeur, is registered under the encouragement of her friends. A 22-year-old student in marketing and communication in Rennes, she practices many water sports such as wake, surf or even paddle. Proud to be the ambassador of Brittany, the miss will have to highlight her qualities against the 30 other candidates on December 11!

Anaïs Werestchack, Miss Auvergne 2021 On September 10 in Puy-en-Velay, Anaïs was elected Miss Auvergne after having presented herself 3 times for the title. Aged 24, the young woman is a medical and internship student in a practice in Béziers. It’s a childhood dream come true for her who sees this competition as a way to gain self-confidence.

Julie Crétin, Miss Franche Comté 2021 Another candidate who fulfills a childhood dream, Julie Crétin was crowned Miss Franche Comté on Saturday September 11 in Dole. Originally from Bouverans in the Doubs, Julie, 21, is a student in a Masters in Marketing and Communication and says she is passionate about social networks. For her, competition is an opportunity to overcome her shyness and she intends to go all the way!

Ambre Andrieu, Miss Aquitaine 2021 The young 22-year-old Bordeaux student in Physics and Chemistry was crowned on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Optimistic and dynamic, Ambre is a model, but also presenter of the program Bivouaq ‘on TV7 regional channel which highlights the landscapes of New Aquitaine. Ambre therefore has all the strings to its bow to claim the title of Miss France 2022.

Hannah Friconnet, Miss Midi-Pyrénées 2021 The new representative of the region is none other than the beautiful Hannah Friconnet. Aged 22 and a communication student, in order to specialize in digital and influence, the young woman from Tarn was elected on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Château de Garrigue. Very honored to represent her region, for her nothing is impossible and she intends to bring the crown of Miss France home.

Lolita Ferrari, Miss Poitou-Charentes 2021 After 3 participations under the title of Miss Poitou-Charentes, Lolita finally won the scarf and the crown of her region at 23 years old on Friday September 3 at Futuroscope. Originally from Tonnay-Charente, Lolita had been elected 1st runner-up the year before and did not give up for all that! The young woman who created her brand of cosmetic products hopes to win the next stage which is none other than the title of Miss France.

Dana Virin, Miss Reunion 2021 It was at the Téat Champ Fleuri in the city of Saint-Denis on Saturday August 28 that the Miss Reunion election was held, which was won by the beautiful Dana Virin from Sainte Suzanne. Aged 22, the young woman is 1m73 tall and is studying in the 2nd year of the Master in Currency Banking, Finance and Insurance (MBFA), she is also a work-study assistant. She says on Antenne Réunion that this election is an opportunity for her to “support the emancipation of Reunionese women. “

Emmy Chenin, Miss New Caledonia 2021 Emmy Chenin, 18, had the opportunity to be crowned Miss New Caledonia on August 21 in Noumea in the presence of Vaimalama Chaves (Miss France 2019). The young student and volunteer for the “Les Manguiers” reception center, which accommodates families in precarious situations, proudly wears her Kanak and Caledonian crossbreeding and intends to put it forward on December 11!



Ludivine Edmond, Miss Guadeloupe 2021 The new Miss Guadeloupe who is from Gourbeyre has the ambition to become a wealth manager through her studies in accounting-management. His election on Friday August 6, 2021 unfortunately did not go as planned since due to the health crisis the regional competition took place behind closed doors. However, it was able to be broadcast live on television. Relayed by Guadeloupe La 1ere, she affirmed that her wish was to campaign throughout her candidacy for the “democratization of black beauty and the acceptance of our differences as a universal wealth. “

Marion Ratié, Miss Languedoc-Roussillon 2021 The new Languedoc-Roussillon ambassador, Marion Ratié, 20, is currently preparing a 3e year of preparatory class to become a chartered accountant. Before being crowned Miss the 1er August 2021, the young girl had been spotted during a mission as hostess for the Committee two years ago. After refusing for the first time, she confides on ObjectifGard that she was contacted again in June and ended up accepting, without suspecting that she would win the title.

Eva Navarro, Miss Provence 2021 It was against 15 other candidates that Eva Navarro won the title of Miss Provence on July 30, 2021, succeeding April Benayoum (1st runner-up Miss France 2021). Originally from Sausset-les-Pins, Eva, 19, revealed on Instagram that she wanted to abandon the photo retouching that responded to her many complexes, in particular her stretch marks. With more than 24,000 followers, she wishes to advocate “body positivism” with them. The young woman is currently combining a second year in public relations and events school and modeling, which is an asset in the competition for the title of Miss France 2022.

Emma Renucci, Miss Corse 2021 It’s a blessing for Emma Renucci since a few days after having obtained his Bac S mention very well, the young woman is crowned Miss Corsica on July 27, 2021.



Her final goal is to become a trader and to achieve this she moved to Paris to do a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Paris Dauphine University.



Dancer since she was 3, Emma is already well prepared for December 11th. In effect the young woman is used to competitions since she has participated in many regional and national dance competitions.

Mélysa Stephenson, Miss Guyana 2021 A second year student in sociology, the 19-year-old was crowned Miss Guyana on July 17 in Cayenne by Miss France 2021. Melysa is passionate about the world of fashion, cinema and events. She chairs the association “La Fabrique à Pépites” which encourages the professional integration of young Guyanese and she also wishes throughout her candidacy to educate the public about endometriosis, a disease that has handicapped her for years.

Tumateata Buisson, Miss Tahiti 2021 First regional miss to have been elected, Tumateata, 24, won the title of Miss Tahiti on June 25, 2021 in the gardens of the town hall of Papeete.



After a 2020 edition canceled due to the health crisis, this 60th edition had the opportunity to be hosted by Jean-Pierre Foucault and Hinarere Taputu (Miss Tahiti 2014).



After losing his mother he 3 years ago, Tumateata decided to dedicate his victory to him.

The candidate who is already showcasing her island by working for Tahiti Tourism as a communications officer wishes to go even further by competing for the title of Miss France!

Marine Sauvage, Miss Lorraine 2021 On October 9 in Charmes, Marine was elected Miss Lorraine after a second candidacy.

The young woman from Ars-sur-Moselle was able to stand out against the thirteen other candidates thanks to her beauty and her 1m75.



Aged 23 and a 5th year pharmacy student at the Faculty of Nancy, winning the Miss France 2022 crown and representing the values ​​of Lorraine would be an honor for her. And for that, she intends to give her all!

Donatella Meden, Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais 2021 Nord-Pas-de-Calais has its new miss! This is Donatella Meden, 21, from Lambersart in the metropolis of Lille, she adds modeling and her 3e A year of Bachelor in Luxury Management at ISG, her ambition is to become a Brand Manager. After having had the opportunity to meet Iris Mittenaere, the idea of ​​being inspired by the latter is reinforced in Donatella’s mind since Iris has gone through all the stages: from Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais to Miss Universe , she wants to climb the same ranks while defending causes that are close to her heart: equality between men and women, the fight against mistreatment of women and children as well as the right to education for all.