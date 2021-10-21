Hermès continues its “exceptional” growth

Hermès maintained its growth “exceptional“In the third quarter by achieving 2.367 billion euros in sales, an increase of 40% compared to 2019 before the pandemic, thanks to a strong increase in”all geographic areas“, Announced the luxury group Thursday.

Over the period from July to September, the activity benefited from the “sales recovery in Europe“, A”acceleration in America“While Asia has retained”a beautiful dynamic“. The turnover exceeds the consensus established by analysts polled by Bloomberg and Factset, who expected respectively 2.199 billion euros and 2.209 billion.

Over nine months, turnover climbed to 6.602 billion euros, up 35% over two years. “In a world that remains unstable, the balance between our sixteen businesses and between our locations around the world allows us to move forward with optimism and prudence, while continuing to create quality, beautiful and durable objects.», Said Axel Dumas, manager of Hermès, quoted in the press release.





In the third quarter, Asia (excluding Japan) achieved growth of 67% over two years. In North Asia (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), the group has had “small jolts linked to sanitary measures” corn “overall (the) stores functioned well», Explained the financial director Éric du Halgouët during a conference call. In South Asia, “where there too we had the constraints of closing stores, as in Thailand and Australia“, The delay has been made up,”therefore overall in the third quarter Asia achieved a very good performance“, he said. America is growing strongly at + 40% over two years. Europe (+ 23%) and France (+ 13%) recovered in the third quarter thanks to local customers, growth in online sales but also the recovery in tourism.

By activity, over nine months, all businesses recorded double-digit growth compared to 2019: Clothing and accessories (+ 43% over two years), Watchmaking (+ 77%), Jewelry and household products (+ 98% ). Sales of leather goods and saddlery, Hermès’ core business, have increased by 27% since 2019. “Despite a high basis of comparison in the 4th quarter, the group approaches the end of the year with confidence“, According to the press release, and”medium term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties in the world“, Hermès”confirms an ambitious target for revenue growth at constant rates“.