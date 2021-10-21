Hermès, Pernod Ricard and Carrefour faced with fears of slowing economic recovery, Morning meeting

After returning to 6,700 points on Wednesday, the Paris Stock Exchange promises to be undecided in this meeting rich in macroeconomic indicators and company publications with Carrefour, Hermès, Pernod Ricard and Eurofins Scientific. L’Oréal and Vivendi will do the same after closing. While generally praised, the quarterly performance of companies did not allay fears that price pressures, fueled by disruptions in supply chains and the energy crisis, were hampering the economic recovery.

On Wednesday night, the Dow Jones set a new record, while the S&P 500 closed within 10 points of its all-time high. The S&P 500 implied volatility Vix index, meanwhile, fell to a two-month low. In its Beige Book published last night, the Federal Reserve noted that the US economy continued to expand at a ” modest to moderate pace While some districts have reported slower growth due to supply constraints and fears over the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Most districts have also observed “ significantly high prices “.

Evergrande falls in Hong Kong

Speaking to the Milken Institute in Los Angeles, Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles said he was in favor of reducing central bank asset purchases next month and worried about growing pressures inflationary, which might call for a monetary response. According to contracts futures on Fed funds, the market is counting on a quarter point hike in the key rate in the third quarter of 2022.

Asian markets are generally down this morning. The Japanese Nikkei 225 closed down 1.9%, while the Hang Seng was down 0.9% at the end of the session. Evergrande, whose listing resumed on Thursday, dropped nearly 12%. The real estate developer has announced that it has abandoned discussions to sell a stake in one of its subsidiaries for $ 2.6 billion. The group added that it should not be able to meet its financial obligations as the 30-day grace period expires over the weekend, which should put it in default. China’s CSI 300 lost 0.3% about an hour from the close.





Hermès remains confident for the end of the year

Hermes reported a 31.2% growth in sales at constant exchange rates in the third quarter thanks to a dynamic deemed “eexceptional “. ” Despite a high basis of comparison in the fourth quarter, the group approaches the end of the year with confidence », Indicates the luxury saddler.

Pernod Ricard reported a first trimester ” dynamic », With internal sales growth of 20%, but warned that the pace of growth would be more moderate over the remainder of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Eurofins Scientific raised its revenue target for 2021 after recording another strong revenue increase in the third quarter. The pharmaceutical, food and environmental analysis group is now targeting revenue of 6.35 billion euros for 2021, against a previous forecast of 6.15 billion. It maintains its other estimates for 2021, which forecast an EBITDA of 1.7 billion euros and a cash flow for the company of 700 million euros.

crossroads announced that its turnover growth slowed in the third quarter due to a drop in sales in France, impacted by the obligation of the health pass in large shopping centers. The distribution group nevertheless confirms its 2021 net free cash flow target ” distinctly »Over one billion euros.

bioMérieux raised its financial targets for 2021, as the health crisis continued to have a positive effect on its sales in the third quarter. Over the period from July to September, the group’s turnover accelerated by 11.1%, to 877.4 million euros. Organic growth, at constant exchange rates and perimeter, reached 11.6% over the period. “Annual sales are now expected to grow organically from 4% to 7%, at constant exchange rates and perimeter ” and ” Contributing current operating income is expected to exceed € 700 million at current exchange rates », Indicates the group.

Ipsen raised its financial targets for 2021 for the second time this year, after posting robust third quarter revenue growth, driven by improved business execution.



