Herms, Carrefour, Atos, Eurofins, Soitec, Technip Energies, ABB, Tesla, IBM …

Editor-in-Chief 1454 Follow on Because financial information is consumed like pastries, hot and breakfast time, Anthony Bondain gets up at dawn to serve you the Morning Meeting every morning.

Financial journalist and scholarship holder for more than two decades, inimitable columnist and phlegmatic leader, he is editor-in-chief of ZoneBourse.

Every morning, the Zonebourse team identifies and synthesizes key information about listed companies around the world, to have the main news at the start of the stock market day. The content includes a part on France and the other on the main international markets, in particular American companies and those of large European markets (United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain) and Asia-Pacific. In France Results publications: Atos: the objectives are confirmed after a flat Q3. Elie Girard will hand over the controls to Rodolphe Belmer (Eutelsat).

bioMérieux: the group is raising its annual sales outlook.

Carrefour: sales slowed in Q3 but the annual free cash flow target has been renewed.

Edenred: the 2021 forecasts are raised.

Eurofins: 2021 targets have been raised.

Hermès: the group’s turnover increased by 31.5% over one year to € 2.37 billion.

Ipsen: the laboratory is raising its annual forecasts.

Pernod Ricard: sales for the first fiscal quarter exceeded expectations thanks to strong demand in China and the United States.

Rexel: 2021 objectives are confirmed despite slightly lower sales than expected in Q3.

Soitec: the company has raised its outlook for electronics revenue and EBITDA margin for fiscal year 2021-2022.

Technip Energies: nine-month results are up. The group is adjusting its forecasts to the middle of the range for sales and to the top of the range for the margin in 2021. Important (and less important) announcements

Air Liquide is stepping up its large-scale renewable hydrogen production project in France.

Saint-Gobain enters the construction chemicals market in Mexico.

TotalEnergies is considering expanding into electric charging stations in India.

The FDA approves the extension of the indications of Dupixent by Sanofi to the treatment of moderate to severe asthma in children aged 6 to 11 years.

Eutelsat CEO Rodolphe Belmer will step down in early 2022 to lead Atos. The recruitment of his successor begins.

Bénéteau acquires the Portuguese shipyard Starfisher.

Parrot sells SenseFly to AgEagle.

Oncodesign and TiumBio sign an R&D collaboration agreement on drug candidates for the treatment of fibrosis.

Global Bioenergies takes an important step towards the production of aviation biofuels.

Florence Soucémarianadin becomes Managing Director of Foncière 7 Investissement.

Xilam signs a license agreement for the merchandising of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Alan Allman Associates enters into exclusive negotiations for a merger with The Human Factory.

The New England Journal of Medicine publishes the results of the Phase IIb NATIVE clinical study of Inventiva with lanifibranor in NASH.

Axway, Getlink, Poxel, Nanobiotix, Maurel, 2CRSi, Solocal, E-Pango, Diagnostic Medical Systems, Catering International Services, Groupe Crit, Buy-Rent, Aubay, Verimatrix, Albioma, Amplitude Surgical, HighCo, Visiativ, Claranova have published their accounts. In the world Results publications: AB Volvo: Quarterly results are better than expected.

ABB: Quarterly is close to expectations, but revenue forecast is reduced.

Barclays: Q3 exceeds expectations thanks to the excellent performance of the investment bank.

International Business Machines: the stock loses 4% outside the session after disappointing results.

LAM Research: the stock loses 2.6% after closing in the wake of somewhat fair results.

Schindler: the objectives are confirmed after a Q3 in line with expectations.

Tesla: the title fell 1.6% excluding session after the announcement of record quarterly results but a little short on income.

Unilever: Q3 sales exceed estimates, but margin guidance remains unchanged. Important announcements (and others) PayPal would negotiate the takeover of Pinterest for $ 45 billion.

China Evergrande falls 10% after its listing resumes.

Exxon Mobil’s Board of Directors discusses shutdown of certain oil and gas projects.

Bristol-Myers could sell its stake in Acceleron to Merck.

Blackstone acquires a majority stake in Spanx, valuing it at $ 1.2 billion.

Elliott owns a significant interest in Canadian National Railway.

Novartis concludes a new production agreement with BioNTech for its anti-Covid vaccine.

Main results publications : PayPal, L’Oréal, Intel, Danaher, AT&T, SAP, Hermès, Unilever, Atlas Copco, ABB, Pernod Ricard, Anglo American, Barclays, AB Volvo… Readings Zonebourse.com 2021