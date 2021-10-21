Hervé could not have made his last clip without his fans

MUSIC – He edited the clip thanks to his fans. The singer Hervé published this Wednesday, October 20 the clip of his song “Rodeo” in which he compiles, among other things, videos from several of his concerts. The particularity: all the images were filmed by his fans.

As recalled BFMTV, the artist had launched a call on social networks to ask his audience to send him videos via WhatsApp, filmed during his tour. Hervé said he had selected several videos from the 900 or so received.





“As promised, I collected all the videos you sent me on the WhatsAapp with the chip bought at the tobacco store and some personal archives. I edited all that and it makes a clip! ”, Posted the singer on Instagram.