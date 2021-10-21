high tension trial in Nigeria

Initially scheduled for July 26, the trial of Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu opened on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja. A high-risk trial for Nigeria in a context of rising independence tendencies. The head of IPOB was arrested abroad and “brought” back to Nigeria at the end of June in still unclear circumstances. He is accused in particular of “terrorism, treason and illegal possession of firearms”.

This time, the separatist leader was transferred to the Federal High Court, without logistical problems, which was the reason given for postponing his trial last July. For this hearing, his lawyers wanted to avoid a repetition of the same scenario.

“ I believe that a large part of public opinion would like Nnamdi Kanu to be transferred to court on October 21. Any action to the contrary would be a violation of his right to defend himself. », Declared just before to RFI, one of his lawyers Aloy Ejimakor.

All of Nigeria will this week have their eyes riveted on this affair, which takes on a political dimension, against the backdrop of how the independence leader was arrested.

” Before he can plead guilty or not guilty, there are many questions that must first be clarified. », Continues Master Ejimakor. ” All the charges against him relate to events which occurred before June 19, 2021, the day he was apprehended and extradited from Kenya, but of this act, nothing, not a word. “

Radicalization of the separatist movement

Before 2009, few people had heard the name of Nnamdi Kanu. That year, he created Radio Biafra, a voice from London for the secessionist struggle. The leader of the Indigenous Peoples Movement of Biafra, Ipob, advocates an independent state of Biafra in the south-east of the country. Over the years, his tone hardened and Kanu urged the Biafres to take up arms against the Nigerian state.

” At the heart of Kanu’s case are accusations of treason, the fact that he asked a particular group to separate from Nigeria, which is unconstitutional. », Explains to RFI Mainasara Umar, legal analyst.





In December 2020, the independence movement founded an armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), to “ put an end to any attack on Biafra “. The murders have since tripled, and several security agents have been targeted.

Kanu is accused in particular of being behind the looting and arson against government institutions in the south-east of the country, even if the Ipob denies any accusation of violence. If the Constitution still presumes him innocent, his fight is increasingly criticized. ” Your fight can be legitimate, but not if it exceeds constitutional limits », Judge Umar.

A man who divides

Since Monday, the separatist leader has come under three new charges relating to acts of violence and dead city operations, forcing people to stay at home. Some congratulate the authorities on getting their hands on a man who has ” sworn to destroy the country Others denounce an injustice on the part of the federal government.

” The authorities arrested this man, took him to Kenya or whatever, they brought him back to Nigeria, and now are suing him. », Explains to RFI Emmanuel Onwubiko, director of the NGO Human Rights Writers Association (Huriwa).

It is still unknown where Kanu was arrested, although several sources point to Kenya.

North vs South

The Kanu case highlights above all the many ethnic divisions in Nigeria, a country of 210 million inhabitants. ” At the same time, for the past five years, terrorists have killed farmers all over the north, and have never been dealt with by the government. », Adds Onwubiko.

The most populous country in Africa faces many security problems: kidnappings, activism, Islamist groups. But for the director of Huriwa, “ the federal government is only going after southerners. “

Others Nnamdi Kanu

This feeling of injustice is felt in particular among the Igbo peoples, the third main ethnic group in Nigeria. They see evidence in the arrest and trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

“ Even if the Nigerian government ends up imprisoning Nnamdi Kanu, there will be 10,000 young men even more controversial than him ready to take his place », Affirms to RFI Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, president of the national youth council of Ohanaeze, which mobilizes young Igbo in the world.

The fate of the head of Ipob is fueling demands for a new Biafran state, more than 50 years after the civil war.

” If the Nigerian government thinks it can silence Nnamdi Kanu, how can it silence the other 10,000 angry young people at this marginalization, intimidation and injustice suffered by the Igbo people in the Nigeria project? “Asks Igboayake Igboayake.

For some young people, the IPOB dangles hope for a better future, far from unemployment which reached more than 40% last year in four of the five states in the south-east of the country.