Hilona Gos: The worst since her breakup with Julien? This message that worries the web

You know, even if he had rubbed shoulders with Océane El Himer on the set of the cross country, Julien Bert had managed to win back his ex Hilona Gos. But by viewing the images on W9, the young woman did not expect to see all this… She had declared on the networks: “This show is getting worse and worse. That’s it I understand everything. In fact, I was really far from the truth. You can’t even imagine my condition, I think. Every day, it’s one more shock. Even other people’s behavior, there are plenty of them that I thought were my friends and everything. “.

Hilona Gos: Still shocked by the images of the cross

Before continuing: “Unfortunately, in this kind of program, the truth always ends up being learned since it is filmed. You have to be completely stupid to think that I’m going to give another version of reality while it’s being filmed. I was sure I would see him after a while. I don’t understand why I was lied to at this point. (…) What I see is an aberration. It shocks me too much. I fall 70 stories. “ Before making the decision to leave Julien, for good this time …





Hilona at worst? Ⓒ Instagram @hilonagos_off

And if Hilona seemed to have recovered from her breakup with Julien, obviously the famous candidate is not going through this ordeal with much ease… Today, she reposted this tweet as an Instagram story: “You don’t know the strength it takes for some to get out of bed and look happy and face the day. You don’t know the daily struggles of others. Respect those around you. Avoid judging people without knowing them and listening to rumors. “ Here is a message rather clear, but which does not reassure on the state of the beautiful Hilona. We hope that she will get through this painful ordeal very quickly. What do you think ?