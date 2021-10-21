his heartbreaking revelations about Cécile’s departure, in an undisclosed scene

Last Monday, fans of the program Love is in the meadow on M6 witnessed a heartbreaking scene. Franck, the sensitive sylviculturist of this 16th season, let go of the sweet Cécile, his contender with beautiful blue eyes. A very painful moment for the 46-year-old farmer who confided on Instagram.

Cécile had indeed made the decision to leave, after a discussion with Franck’s mother. The latter explained to the 43-year-old contender that her son was not looking for a long-distance relationship. Unable to leave everything overnight, Cécile saw no other alternative than to leave her farmer in the arms of the other contender, Anne-Lise, ready to fully commit.

But as soon as the pretty blonde left, Franck immediately felt regret. Under an Instagram publication posted by Cécile, Franck said in a message spotted by Purepeople: “There were cut scenes. So I’m telling you “. Torn between his two contenders, Franck sought advice from a person in the production. “My message was: “Help, I can’t open my heart, please help me. I’m afraid of doing something stupid.” I wait an hour for the answer, in vain … The phone does not go on the island“

Completely lost, he returns home, seeing Cécile leaving. He then asks her to take her in his arms. Franck says: “I go to see Cécile, hiding my dismay. I ask her if I can give her a hug. And there … An indescribable feeling came over me. But impossible to tell him. I don’t have the right, her project is beautiful, I must not hold her back. She leaves while I hold back my tears, I must not show … “.





The young woman has indeed the project to set up with her son a family farm project in La Rochelle. It is therefore with a heavy heart that Franck let “the eyes of Line Renaud” go. That’s when Franck’s phone rings with this SMS: “The car leaves. Immediately my phone vibrates. I look at the messaging and read the SMS: ‘Franck, don’t let Cécile go, she’s the woman of your life.’ There, I collapse and go whining in the wood cellar. I just did the biggest mistake of my life …“

A very moving start from which Cécile herself took several days to recover as she writes on Instagram: “It will take a few days for me to regain my energy … but as I only stayed 3 days I had 2 days of leave to recharge my batteries and erase the stigma of sadness for the recovery. And yes, I could not explaining the emotions that inhabited me the best was to hide them. “

Will the Universe put these two back on the same path? In any case, this is the outcome hoped for by many Internet users, annoyed by the “too much” side of the talkative Anne-Lise.