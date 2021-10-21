his sister gives scary news!

A few hours ago, Celine Dion announced to her fans that she was canceling the first scheduled performances in Las Vegas of her new show, which was due to start in November, for medical reasons. Don’t worry, Objeko’s editorial staff will tell you exactly what’s going on. Are you ready ?

Celine Dion forced to cancel her tour

Celine Dion is not doing well, to say the least. While she was about to find her fans for a series of concerts scheduled in Las Vegas next November, the singer was forced to cancel all of these dates. Indeed, on social networks, the interpreter of ” For you to love me again Explained that she was sick and needed to take care of herself. Via a statement, the star explained that she suffers from severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevent him from taking the stage.

As you can understand, the shows from November 5 to 20, like those from January 19 to February 5, 2022, are therefore canceled. But Celine Dion hopes to find everyone on March 9, 2022: ” I feel terribly bad for letting them down, and I’m especially sorry to disappoint all the fans who had planned to come to Las Vegas. Now i have to focus on my health to get better quickly… I want to get out of it as quickly as possible ”.

Will it be present in France in 2022?

Following his press release, many fans of the star took the time to react. Indeed, her many subscribers wanted to reassure her: ” We love you ! Pay close attention to yourself and your health ”,“ You will come back stronger than ever ”,“ Sad not to go see yourself in Las Vegas, but I want you to take care of yourself ”,“ All that matters, is that your health is getting better “, could one read in particular in the comments. Benevolent messages which will know how to balm the heart to Céline Dion.





But if Celine Dion hopes to be able to return on stage in March 2022, we do not know if she will manage to keep the schedule. Thus, we all wonder if the singer will be able to be there in France in September 2022. For now, the mystery remains unresolved. One thing is certain, according to the singer’s sister, she will have to rest for a few months. While explaining: ” I know she can’t wait to find her admirers, she can’t wait to get back on stage, but she won’t do it if she doesn’t feel 100% fit ”.

Claudette Dion gives news of her sister

In a recent interview for our colleagues from “ VAT News“, Celine Dion’s big sister returned to her younger sister’s previous health problems. She remembers in particular that the mother of René-Charles has already known concerns “to her muscles, her legs and her feet” during her previous concerts in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. However, Claudette Dion does not want to be pessimistic, quite the contrary.

Claudette Dion believes that her sister will get out of it quickly. In particular thanks to his great professionalism: “Her great professionalism and the passion that inhabits her will ensure that she will really have all the tools and the form she needs ”. Still on the TVA Nouvelles antenna, she said: “I’m not worried, because if we had had the slightest concern, we would already have had medical details to tell you”. To be continued.



