Honda NT1100 2022 Tourer

Touring with the Africa Twin engine

Twin cylinder of 1,084 cm3, 75 kW and 104 Nm, 238 kg, from 13,999 euros

We have been talking to you about the new Honda road for many months now, while the rumor has become more and more insistent lately. The teasing operated by the Japanese manufacturer last week confirmed to us that the model was finally arriving. It is now official since the manufacturer has just presented in detail its brand new NT1100.

While the motorcycle market has gradually seen the road category disappear in favor of large road trails with a few exceptions mainly relating to the high-end segment (cuckoo GoldWing), Honda is betting to return to a purely road machine with the NT1100.

Comfort, ease, performance. In short, this is what Honda promises us with this NT which takes a place between the old Deauville and Pan Europeans, like a CBF 1000, with a slightly sportier dimension.

With the NT1100, Honda re-entered the tourism niche

Aesthetically the NT1100 adopts a fairly refined style with a few very marked lines which are mainly intended to protect the pilot from air flow. There are thus additional upper and lower deflectors and an adjustable screen on 5 levels up to 164 mm high. The front can also counter on a double LED optic with daytime running lights, automatic flashing indicators and emergency brake warning.

The front dual LED optics of the Honda NT1100

The equipment also clearly plays the card of comfort and practicality since the NT receives as standard a pair of heated grips, a USB socket, an accessory socket, side cases of 33 and 32 liters or the famous central stand. .

The suitcases offer 32 and 33 liters of capacity

The driver can also count on a large 6.5-inch color TFT screen offering three display modes, two background colors and connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via Bluetooth.

Honda NT1100 dashboard

At the heart of the NT1100 is the 1,084 cm3 in-line twin which already powers the CRF1100L Africa Twin. The engine is used here in the same configuration as on the trail, that is to say with a maximum of 75 kW of power and 104 Nm of torque. However, this has been adjusted at the intake level for a behavior more suited to touring. The NT1100 is also available in a manual gearbox version or with the DCT double clutch.

The DCT engine of the Honda NT1100

With electronic throttle control (Throttle by Wire), the NT comes with three driving modes Urban, Rain and Tour with also two configurable modes which allow to adjust the power on 4 levels, the engine brake on 3 levels, torque control and anti-wheeling on 3 levels also. Cruise control is also part of the game. The DCT also offers the possibility of choosing between manual or automatic gear change, with two modes D and S (sport, adjustable according to three maps).

The electronic throttle grip of the Honda NT1100

On the cycle side, the NT1100 is again based on certain elements of the Africa Twin since it inherits its single split-steel cradle frame with an aluminum rear buckle. The suspension and geometry, however, have been adapted for road use.

We now find a Showa inverted fork with 43 mm cartridge adjustable in preload and deflection of 150 mm. the rear shock absorber offering the same travel is also adjustable in preload thanks to an offset knob. The 17-inch aluminum rims are fitted with 120/70 and 180/55 tires. They support two 310mm front discs with 4-piston radial calipers and a 256mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper.

The Nissin front brake of the Honda NT1100

The wheelbase is set at 1,535 mm with a caster angle of 26 ° 5 ‘, a drag of 108 mm and a ground clearance of 175 mm. The thick two-seater saddle remains accessible with a height of 820 mm. The standard model thus displays 238 kg when full. It takes an additional 10 kg for the DCT version.

The saddle rises to 820 mm

In addition to these already complete endowments, Honda proposes to extend the equipment of its new road through three packs or via the sale of retail accessories. For example, there is a 50-liter top case with passenger backrest, fog lights, a comfort seat …





The manufacturer also offers many accessories and packs to equip the NT

Honda offers the NT1100 in three colors white, gray and black. The road will land in January in French dealerships at 13,999 euros for the standard model and 14,999 euros for the DCT model.

Video – Presentation of the Honda NT1100

Photos of Honda NT1100 and NT1100 DCT

Road Honda NT1100 2022

Road Honda NT1100 2022

Road Honda NT1100 2022

Honda NT1100

Suitcases are removable

Road Honda NT1100

Adjustable windshields and deflectors promise good rider protection

The lower deflectors of carnage

The passenger has large handles to hold onto

The silencer is placed low to leave room for the saddlebags

Honda NT1100 // NT1100 DCT technical characteristics

Engine: 270 ° inline twin-cylinder, 4-stroke, single ACT Unicam and 4 valves per cylinder, water-cooled

Displacement: 1,084 cc

Bore x Stroke: 92 x 81.5 mm

Compression ratio: 10.1 to 1

Max power : 75 kW at 7,500 rpm (95/1 / EC)

Max torque : 104 Nm at 6,250 rpm (95/1 / EC)

Oil capacity: 4.8 / 4.3 liters // DCT 5.2 / 4.7 liters (dismantling / draining with filter)

Power supply: PGM-FI electronic injection

Fuel capacity: 20.4 liters

Consumption (WMTC): 5 l / 100 km

Ignition: Digital with electronic advance

Starting: Electric

Battery: 12 V-11.2 Ah

Clutch: Multi-disc in oil bath with assisted slip, manual control // DCT: Double multi-disc clutch in oil bath with specific off-road mode

Gearbox: 6 gears in constant mesh // DCT: 6 gears in constant mesh with specific off-road mode

Final drive: By chain with O-rings

Frame: Double beam / single split steel cradle

Dimensions (L x W x H): 2240 x 865 x 1360 mm (1524 mm with screen in high position)

Wheelbase: 1,535 mm

Caster angle: 26.50 °

Drag: 108 mm

Seat height: 820 mm

Ground clearance: 175 mm

Operating weight: 238 kg // DCT: 248 kg

Front suspension: Inverted fork with Showa cartridge ø 43 mm, adjustable in preload. 150 mm travel

Rear suspension: Pro-Link with Showa gas single shock absorber, adjustable in preload. 150 mm travel

Wheels: 17 inch aluminum rims

Front tire: 120 / 70R-17

Rear tire: 180 / 55-17

Front brake: Double hydraulic disc ø 310 mm with radial mounted 4 piston calipers, ABS and sintered metal pads.

Rear brake: Single hydraulic disc ø 256 mm with single piston caliper, ABS and sintered metal pads.

Instrumentation: 6.5 inch multifunction TFT touch screen + LCD secondary screen

Safety: ABS anti-lock system, HSTC torque control system, anti-skid system, HISS immobilizer system

Lighting: Dual front LED optics, rear LED

Equipment: Cruise control, daytime running lights, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bluetooth audio, USB socket, automatic stop indicators, cruise control, emergency braking signal, etc.

Availability / Prices

Colors: black, gray, white

Standard price: 13,999 euros

DCT price: 14,999 euros

Availability: January 2022

