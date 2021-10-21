Hoshi reacts to Fabien Leceuvre’s passage on TPMP: “That’s enough!”

TELEVISION – It still doesn’t work. Hoshi asked Fabien Leceuvre to be silent this Wednesday, October 20 on Instagram, responding to the author’s “mea culpa” on TPMP. Last April, Fabien Leceuvre made controversy by judging that the singer Hoshi was “scary”and regretting that his songs are not interpreted by “sublime singers”.

This Wednesday, October 20, the columnist was on the Touche Pas à Mon Poste set on C8, to react to the question asked by Cyril Hanouna: “Are social networks making fame too hard to live with?”. Fabien Leceuvre took the opportunity to come back to the “Hoshi controversy” of the spring.

“I had a lot of pain too,” he said. To have hurt him, it also hurt me. Because I didn’t want to hurt her, her parents, her grandmother of course. It’s a big slippage ”, he confides on the set of Cyril Hanouna.

“Let him stop talking about my physique”

Hoshi was quick to respond on his Instagram account to the explanations of the producer. She posts in story the video of Fabien Leceuvre and titled “Ah bon?”.





The 25-year-old artist also recalls that a few days earlier, Fabien Leceuvre was on the set of Jordan De Luxe on TéléStar Play to promote his book and justify his comments in April. “If Fabien Leceuvre wants to sell his new book, let him go to salons or bookstores, but stop talking about my physique and his ‘slippage’ (a drift at this stage). Enough, ”writes Hoshi.