How much has the property tax increased or decreased in the Var? Results municipality by municipality

In the Var, it climbs to 40.7%, 4th nationally, while the increase is lower in the Alpes-Maritimes, at 21.74%, with significant disparities according to the municipalities and communities of agglomeration in the two departments.

According to the results of the National Observatory of Property Taxes of the National Union of Real Property (UNPI), published on Tuesday, property tax increased in France by 27.9% between 2010 and 2020, i.e. three times more than rents (+ 9.7%) or inflation (+ 8.9%).

The top 5 increases in the department

1. Puget-sur-Argens: + 85.4%. “This increase, which is by far the largest in the Var, should be moderated because in 2020, despite the increase, the municipal property tax rates, all inclusive, are 33.02%. This is in accordance with the average rate in the Var which is 34.27%. In fact Puget-sur-Argens starts from very low, because the municipal rate was initially quite low, 8.86% to reach 15.49%. now in line with the average municipal rate. So this + 85.4%, a priori important, corresponds in a way to a catch-up “, decrypts Frédéric Zumbiehl, lawyer at the National Union of Real Estate Property (UNPI).

2. Aiguines: + 68.6%. “In this case, the increase is not linked to the municipality but largely to the Department and a little to the inter-municipality which has taken more. In Aiguines the municipal rate is particularly low, not even at 4%, so necessarily mathematically, the impact of the increase in the departmental rate will be stronger in this type of municipality. After, if we take only the 2020 rate, it is not excessive. On the other hand, as an aside, it It should be noted that the rate of household waste removal has tripled, resulting in a “champion” increase if it is included in the calculation. “





3. Moissac Bellevue: + 67.4%. “Here there is the effect of the departmental increase, as in all the municipalities, but in addition the municipal rate has taken two points and the intercommunality has also increased a little.”

4. Artignosc-sur-Verdon: + 64.3%. “Over ten years, the tax cumulates increases of the Department and the inter-municipal government but not of the municipal rate. Similar to Aiguines, as the municipal rates are low, the effect with the departmental increase is mathematical. only take the 2020 rate, it is reasonable. “

5. Esparron: + 62.7%. “In this case, everyone has increased. The municipality quite strongly and intermunicipal slightly. It is therefore also one of the six towns in the Var with more than 60% increase between 2010 and 2020.”

The two lowest

1. Vins-sur-Caramy: + 17.4%. “The slight increase is mainly due to the annual revaluation of rental values ​​which constitutes the basis of the property tax, analyzes Frédéric Zumbiehl. It is voted by Parliament and therefore mechanical. The coefficient is + 14.2% over ten years. So in Vins-sur-Caramy we are barely above this increase in rental values. Once again everything is to be put into perspective, because if we take into account the TOEM which exploded, the tax reached + 77.9% over ten years “.

2. Nans-les-Pins: + 19.4%. “The town has not increased its rate and as rates in general are quite high, the impact of departmental developments is less.”

Results municipality by municipality