Huge, ancient “sea scorpion” discovered in China

A three-foot-long sea scorpion roamed the seas of what is now China some 435 million years ago, using its giant spiny arms to trap prey. This is in any case what reveals a study supported by the discovery of a new fossil and whose details are published in the Science Bulletin.

An exceptional fossil

Eurypterids or sea scorpions are a large group of chelicerate arthropods from the Middle Paleozoic. These animals were of several sizes. To our knowledge, the smallest was no larger than a human hand, while the largest, Pentecopterus decorahensis, was the size of an adult human. The newly described species, named Terropterus xiushanensis, is placed between the two. She was in fact about one meter long in his time, there are about 443.8 million to 419.2 million years ago.

One of the most remarkable families of Eurypteridae is that of Mixopteridae, whose limbs are fairly large eurypterids and superficially resembling scorpions, bearing highly specialized anterior appendages.

Until now, there were four species in two genera described eighty years ago: Mixopterus kiaeri (Norway), Mixopterus multispinosus (New York), Mixopterus simonsoni (Estonia) and Lanarkopterus dolichoschelus (Scotland). T. xiushanensis also belonged to this family. He is also the first member of the Mixopteridaele to be discovered in what would have been the supercontinent of Gondwana, born from the fracture of Pangea.

” The paleogeographic distribution of Mixopteridae has so far been quite limited and no example of this group has been previously discovered in Gondwana.“, Indeed note the researchers. ” Our first Mixopteridae from Gondwana, along with other Chinese eurypterids and a few undescribed specimens, suggests a sub-collection bias in this group. Future work, especially in Asia, may reveal a more cosmopolitan distribution of these animals.“.





A formidable predator

As with the other members of this family, the second and especially the third pair of prosomal members of these animals were disproportionate. These members were presumably used for the capture of prey. At that time, scorpions were said to have been the main predators in their underwater stalking areas, pouncing on fish and other mollusks.

According to the authors of the work, analogies can be established with the “capture basket” formed by the thorny pedipalps of whip spiders (Amblypygi). As a reminder, these are the most anterior appendages of arachnids usually dedicated to the transfer of sperm from male spiders to females. However, in some arachnids, such as whip spiders, pedipalps have adapted to snatch prey.