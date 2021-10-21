Human remains found in Florida match American traveler Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

The FBI is formal : human remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of the boyfriend of the American traveler Gabby Petito, announced the American police authorities on the evening of Thursday, October 21. “A comparison of dental data confirmed that the human remains discovered” in the reserve “are those of Brian Laundrie”, the FBI explained in a statement.

On Wednesday, an FBI agent specified that, near the human remains, “personal items like a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie” had also been found. Qualified for “person of interest for the investigation”, Brian Laundrie, 23, had been charged with fraudulent use of a bank card, but had been missing for weeks. He initially refused to answer questions from the police.





The death of the 22-year-old has moved America. Documenting her crossing of the American West on social media, Gabby Petito had disappeared in August while traveling with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, sparking great emotion and questions about the role played by the latter, who was returned home alone in Florida. The 22-year-old’s body was ultimately found near Grand Teton National Park. According to the autopsy, she was strangled.