More

    Human remains found in Florida match American traveler Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

    NewsWorld


    Brian Laundrie, the young American’s fiancé, was actively sought after.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    The FBI is formal : human remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of the boyfriend of the American traveler Gabby Petito, announced the American police authorities on the evening of Thursday, October 21. “A comparison of dental data confirmed that the human remains discovered” in the reserve “are those of Brian Laundrie”, the FBI explained in a statement.

    On Wednesday, an FBI agent specified that, near the human remains, “personal items like a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie” had also been found. Qualified for “person of interest for the investigation”, Brian Laundrie, 23, had been charged with fraudulent use of a bank card, but had been missing for weeks. He initially refused to answer questions from the police.


    The death of the 22-year-old has moved America. Documenting her crossing of the American West on social media, Gabby Petito had disappeared in August while traveling with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, sparking great emotion and questions about the role played by the latter, who was returned home alone in Florida. The 22-year-old’s body was ultimately found near Grand Teton National Park. According to the autopsy, she was strangled.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAlexia Laroche-Joubert discusses the casting of Grégory Lemarchal for the Star Academy (VIDEO)
    Next articleLivret A: low collection in September

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC