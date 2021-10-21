“I found myself resisting stress”

Caroline, the second biggest winner of Do not forget the lyrics , was eliminated this Thursday, October 21, 2021 from the game of France 2, by his challenger Aurélie, during the second broadcast of the day. The Maestro, who will soon be seen again in the Masters, reacts to his defeat for TV-Leisure .

Caroline will therefore not overtake Margaux, the greatest Maestro of Do not forget the lyrics. Twenty-four hours, only, after becoming the second biggest winner of Nagui’s game on France 2, by doubling Kevin in the Maestros ranking, the candidate was eliminated this Thursday, October 21, after 56 victories (for 57 participations ), and with a prize pool of 416,000 euros. Caroline is coming back for TV-Leisure on her elimination, but also on the 2021 Masters of the show, in which she is preparing to take part.

TV-Leisure: How did you lose tonight?

Caroline: Aurélie, who beat me, revised a lot. Like many other challengers elsewhere. I was in the lead at the time of It’s the same song. The title we faced off on was Publication date, by Gérald de Palmas. He is an artist that I like a lot, but I had already had a lot of his hits during my career. We come to a fatal moment when we say to ourselves that we cannot know everything. In fact, I did not emphasize my reviews on him, and I focused on artists who had not yet fallen. I was wrong on a word in his song. And it is without regret!

How do you cope with this elimination?

There is a mixture of emotions. It’s never a pleasure to lose. I take it well, because she really deserved her victory. Nagui also mentioned my background. It’s so huge, that there is no room for disappointment.

How did you experience the shoots?

Well ! We are pampered. There is a whole surreal side. Yes, there were difficult endings. It is physically trying. But I enjoyed every moment. I had very good duets and contacts with the other candidates, always benevolent.

What was your dynamic with Nagui?

In life I am shy at first. But I took my ease, and I have no problem with irony and winnowing. Reason why we get along well, outside the set as facing the camera.

What are you going to do with your earnings?

Good question ! I discussed this with other maestros, to ask them when we realize what is happening to us. They all answered me: “You’ll see when it hits the mark” (she laughs). We have to wait for the programs to be broadcast to reach our earnings. So yes, I am talking about it with my partner Thomas. Maybe we were thinking of buying a three-wheeled motorcycle. But I don’t have more concrete ideas.

What have you learned about yourself?





Looking back, I am proud of this course, because it was sometimes trying. Especially at the level of emotions. Like when we find ourselves in the chair. Getting back into the game is scary. The times I found myself in the chair, I found myself dealing with my emotions. My mother found me too stressed, before the start of filming, she was afraid that it would make me lose. I found myself putting myself in my bubble and resisting the stress.

Have you kept the secret around your course?

It was hard. Sometimes a few weeks separate the shoots. I have always hidden the amounts from my relatives. Those who knew that I had started my journey, and to whom I was content to say that the shootings were going well. At the level of my spouse and my parents, they were aware of my earnings. I needed to talk to them about it. But they knew they had to keep it to themselves. Lots of friends discovered my journey at the same time as the broadcast. They were very moved as the broadcasts progressed.

How do you approach them Masters?

It is not easy at work. Because it happens very quickly, and I have to get more days off. But I can’t miss it. I can’t wait to meet the other maestros. I followed all their paths. I try not to put too much pressure on myself, but you know that, when you reach a certain level, you don’t have too much room for mistakes. I try to stay lucid. We’re human too. I can’t wait to see Nagui and the musicians again. Afterwards, it’s true that it’s difficult to find a little motivation, between the end of my shoots and the Masters, to start studying again.

Are you already in contact with other Maestros?

A little all. Margaux, I ran into her the day I lost on the set. She came into the studio and “made me lose”: that’s what she says on her side (she laughs). But it is a combination of circumstances! We made contact on social networks. I had also met Jérémy and Baptiste. It is done as and when. Almost all the Maestros congratulated me.

Would you like to sing along with them during charity concerts?

It really is something that tempts me. I love to sing, I love the stage. It would be an opportunity to spend special moments with the Maestros. If it is offered to me, I will respond present.

Do you have other projects?

My background makes me want to do covers, and share them with people. I’m starting a YouTube channel (find his videos by clicking here, Editor’s note).

Would you like, like other Maestros such as Coralie, Herve, Dorian Where Elodie, sing your own songs?

I have never tried my hand at writing texts. I mostly do covers at the moment. But why not. I am waiting to see the fallout.