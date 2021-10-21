“I have the arcade blown up, I can’t see anything anymore”: Michou from Dance with the injured star

We can say that the repetitions of Dance with the stars 2021 are hectic this week. After the slap of Fauve Hautot in Tayc or the collision between Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby, it’s time for … Headbutt from Michou and Elsa Bois.

New week of rehearsals for the candidates still in competition. Everyone has discovered the dance that they will have to present to the public and to the jury made up of Denitsa Ikonomova, Chris Marques, François Alu and Jean-Paul Gaultier. And the style he will have to present at the next bonus is far from pleasing Michou. Although he does the show in front of a camera for his YouTube videos, the 20-year-old is very shy, especially with women. When his dance partner Elsa Bois told him he was going dance a rumba on the title In my arms, by Dadju and Kendji Girac, it was therefore panic!





“It scares me, because it’s going to be the same problem, it’s the emotion that will have to be conveyed“, he confided to the beautiful brunette. Michou must indeed put yourself in the shoes of a seducer and lead the dance as Esla Bois explained to him. She wants everyone to see a man on set and not a child. Seeing that he was having a little trouble, the dancer put herself in the boy’s skin to show how he should attract him to her. And here is the drama.

Elsa Bois pulled Michou a little too hard towards her, throwing her a ball in the process. “I have serious pain“, Michou launched, putting his hand towards the arcade. Hilare, Alizée d ‘s sisterAmazing talent 2010 showed her where she felt pain. The candidate therefore saw that it was very red on the forehead.

As if that wasn’t enough, when Elsa wanted to see where it hurt, she put his finger in the eye. “My voice is broken, my arch is gone, I can’t see anything in my left eye. Where are we ?“Michou joked. We therefore hope that the duo will have more luck during the bonus because for the time being, things are not going well.