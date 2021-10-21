“I rubbed against a teddy bear a little too much …”, REALLY daring revelations of Cara Delevingne on her sexual exploits!

Cara Delevingne is pansexual, therefore drawn to both women and men. She has never hidden it and has moreover been congratulated more than once for having dared to say it loud and clear. Very popular model, the latter indeed wishes to free speech on a taboo of always: the sex.

She succeeds brilliantly! While her fans already knew her taste for pornographic films, the pretty blonde made new revelations in the field. Guest of the Lady Parts show, broadcast on The Ellen Show’s Youtube channel, Cara Delevingne once again swayed the truth, nothing but the truth. First subject covered: his one-night stand with a stranger “I had a kind of one night stand when I was a lot younger. We played music for three hours. He was going to walk me home and we slept together in the elevator. mean, it was so sexy. It was amazing. I had met him that day and I was like ‘this is crazy’ “.





Cara Delevingne and masturbation …

A crisp little anecdote, before telling Internet users that in addition to enjoying sex with men as with women, she especially loved “group sex”. Nothing really surprising for the one who has no taboos. However, this October 15, Cara Delevingne was more surprising than usual … especially when she broached the subject of masturbation: “I remember the pool spray was probably my first experience. I rubbed shoulders with a teddy bear a little too long. I remember being in a sandbox and building a sand castle in my underwear and sitting in it and saying ‘that’s nice’ “.

An experience that viewers could also have done!

