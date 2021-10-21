Immovable. Why having an apartment near a park can pay off big in Toulouse

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

In Toulouse, owning a property less than five minutes from a park can make it possible to achieve a great added value on resale. Especially since the health crisis. (© AdobeStock / Illustration)

When you live in the city, owning a apartment near a park or a garden can make it possible to make a real added value at the time of resale.

Living near a green space drives up prices

The Meilleur Agents site studied the impact of the proximity of a park or garden in the city center on the price of an apartment in the 11 largest cities in France.

And according to this study, the conclusions are final. “55% of goods sold in the 11 largest French cities are within a 15-minute walk of a park or garden. On average, the presence of a park or garden located 5 minutes on foot increases apartment prices by + 3.3%“, Notes Best Agents.

“Unsurprisingly, in general, the closer you are to a park or garden, the greater the impact on prices. Thus, all cities combined, there is on average + 3.3% on the price of a apartment, against only + 1.1% for a property equivalent to 10-15 minutes distance from a park. By comparison, having a balcony or a terrace in your apartment increases + 9.1% in the same cities “. Barbara castillo ricoHead of Economic Studies at Best Agents

Toulouse in the top 3 of the most beautiful capital gains

In a context where, due to the consequences of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19, more and more inhabitants are in search of more greenery, some cities manage to pull out of the game. Bordeaux, Lille and Toulouse are part of the Top 3 cities that benefit the most from the presence of green space.





So at Toulouse, a property located less than five minutes from a park increases the price of the property 10.3%, indicates Best Agents. This places Toulouse in third position in this study, just behind Lille and Bordeaux.

Proximity to a park or garden: impact on the property prices of a property located less than five minutes from a park and a garden compared to a property more than 15 minutes away on foot. (© Best Agents)

The example of the Jardin des Plantes

As Barbara Castillo Rico explains: “It is interesting to note that these 3 cities ideally combine proximity to a park or garden and location in a popular district. Like Toulouse, where the Garden of plants is located between the Le Busca district and the city center, a particularly attractive location, and whose prices for an apartment peak at 5 699 euros / m2 “.

Methodology of the study Toluna Study for Best Agents conducted among 2,722 people in July 2021. The calculation of these impacts is based on an econometric approach: the hedonic method which makes it possible to “erase” the effects of other specific features of housing. The study is based on 82,083 properties sold in the 11 largest cities in France since January 1, 2019. The parks and gardens considered are those with an area greater than 50,000 m2 or considered to be emblematic within the city. . Then the goods sold were classified according to their distance to the nearest park / garden: 500m (= 5 min walk), 1km (= 10 min walk) and 1.5km (= 15 min walk).

.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.