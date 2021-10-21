More

    In an instant, Bitcoin (BTC) drops to $ 8,200 on Binance US

    Bitcoin’s lightning and colossal fall

    On Binance US, the American platform of the giant Binance, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has just experienced an extraordinary fall.

    Within seconds, the price of the cryptocurrency queen collapsed, from nearly $ 66,000 to $ 8,200, or a fall of – 88%.

    Quickly, the price of Bitcoin climbed back to around $ 65,000 and this flash crash is already a thing of the past, although it certainly has caused significant losses for Binance US traders.

    This flash crash astronomical would have been caused by an order of the type market of 575 BTC, which would have almost completely emptied the order book of Binance US.

    The price of the BTC / USD pair on Binance US can be viewed here. The screenshot below sums it up pretty well.

    A considerable drop in seconds

    This is certainly an individual handling error, more commonly known as the ” fat finger “. He would thus have sold with a market order rather than placing an order of the type limit, which would simply have been added to the order book.

    Theoretically, it is quite possible that this is also a transaction intended for manipulate the market. Note that at the same time on other platforms, the price of Bitcoin has also fallen, but in a much less brutal way.

    At the time of writing, Binance US has not yet communicated on this incident, but the illiquidity of the platform is probably in question.


