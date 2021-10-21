In Benin, the National Assembly votes to legalize abortion

The National Assembly in Benin voted on the night of Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 October to legalize abortion, previously banned except in exceptional circumstances. At the request of the pregnant woman, voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion) “May be authorized” up to twelve weeks “When the pregnancy is likely to aggravate or cause a situation of material, educational, professional or moral distress”, now has the law relating to sexual and reproductive health.

“This measure alleviates the sorrows of many women who, faced with the distress of an unwanted pregnancy, are forced to put their lives on the line by practices of termination of pregnancy in unsafe conditions”, said the Minister of Health of Benin, Benjamin Hounkpatin, during a press point.

“Avoid dramas”

Nearly 200 women die each year in Benin as a result of complications from an abortion, according to government figures. “Many families continue to mourn the loss of a child, a wife, a mother who tragically left after a complicated abortion. These injuries are irreparable. Yet we can well avoid this drama that is playing out before our eyes ”, added Mr. Hounkpatin. Abortion was previously banned in the country except in exceptional circumstances, such as when the pregnancy was the result of rape or an incestuous relationship or when the woman’s life was at risk.





The measure triggered an outcry from part of Benin society and in particular from the Conference of Bishops of Benin, which, in a statement, said that “The legalization of abortion is the culture of death”. “The act that is taken must be perceived as a public health measure whose sole objective is to save human lives”, for his part said Mr. Hounkpatin.

