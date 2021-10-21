In Italy, the compulsory health pass for work causes an explosion of sick leaves

A sick leave makes it possible not to go to work without risking a suspension of wages.





(illustration) (AFP / ANDREAS SOLARO)

While it is mandatory to present a health pass to work since October 15 in Italy, the number of sick leaves recorded in the country has exploded, social security said Thursday (October 21).

Friday, October 15, 94,113 sick leaves were issued by attending physicians against 76,836 a week earlier, i.e. an increase of about 28%.





Since October 15, the obligation to present the health pass has been extended to all workplaces. Recalcitrant employees risk a salary suspension. However, sick leave allows you not to go to work while retaining your salary.

Increase in the number of tests



Monday, October 18, 192,174 sick leaves were issued against 165,061 a week earlier, an increase of around 16.4%.

The health pass certifies that the carrier has been vaccinated, or cured after contracting Covid-19, or even passed a negative test. The introduction of the mandatory health pass has also led to a significant increase in the number of rapid antigenic tests, with more than 900,000 tests carried out on Monday, around 600,000 on Tuesday and 800,000 on Wednesday, according to the government website.

First European country to be affected by the epidemic in February 2020, Italy has paid a heavy price with more than 130,000 dead.

Rome launched its vaccination campaign in December of the same year and nearly 82% of people over 12 are now fully vaccinated (almost 86% including those who received a first dose).