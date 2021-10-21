In New Caledonia, the FLNKS calls for not participating in the referendum on independence

A child carries the independence flag during a FLNKS rally in New Caledonia on October 30, 2018. THEO ROUBY / AFP

The FLNKS separatists called on Thursday, October 21, for “Non-participation” in the referendum on the independence of December 12, due to the Covid-19 epidemic in the archipelago, denouncing “The State’s decision to maintain it at all costs”.

“The government insists on wanting to prioritize the presidential campaign for the sole purpose of settling the Noumea agreement under its five-year term”, asserted in a press release the political bureau of the independence coalition.

This stance comes the day after the visit to New Caledonia by the Minister of Overseas Territories, Sébastien Lecornu, during which the Kanak independence leaders requested the postponement of this third consultation, with regard to the virulent Covid-19 epidemic, which has killed 245 since the beginning of September.





“Not the necessary serenity”

According to the FLNKS, “The attitude of the State will deprive the Caledonians of a consultation which should take place beforehand with a fair electoral campaign”, which, according to him, is not possible because of the various containment measures in force and the epidemic.

“The FLNKS is worried about the aftermath of a consultation which, if contested, will not provide the necessary serenity for the continuation of consensual discussions on the institutional future of the country. “

During his trip, Sébastien Lecornu felt that the health situation “Is tense but held”, as the coronavirus epidemic is receding and the tension has dropped in hospital departments.

He had stated that “Only an epidemic out of control” could lead to a postponement of third and last referendum of the Nouméa Accord (1998), a gradual decolonization process.