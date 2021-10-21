in tears, Wanda Nara makes an announcement on Mauro Icardi

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

In the midst of a matrimonial storm since she discovered hot exchanges between Mauro Icardi and actress China Suarez, Wanda Nara has taken refuge in Milan with her children. But, like a good WAG, when she came out of the silence, she did it in a grandiose fashion. It happened during an Argentinian show, presented by her friend Yanina Latorre. While the presenter spoke with her journalists about the torments of the Icardi couple, she stopped to answer the phone. On the phone, Wanda Nara.

Latorre explained, “Wanda is crying over all the things that happen to her, the people who criticize her, the reporters. She is really devastated. She said to me: ‘I am going through hell, he betrayed me. “She says that little is known yet and that she knows what China Suarez is going to say.” It promises ! Well, except for Mauro Icardi …

In medio de una crisis de llanto, Wanda Nara communicates with Yanina Latorre: “Estoy viviendo un infierno” | Pronto https://t.co/3JGDgCE2Ok

– ANGEL (@AngeldebritoOk) October 20, 2021