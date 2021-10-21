In the midst of a shortage of components, Tesla confirms its exceptional status

Tesla has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and as expected they are excellent. The manufacturer specializing in electric has even unveiled a record turnover, with 13.7 billion dollars raised in three months, the best figure in its history. Its profits thus reached 1.6 billion dollars and it is now two years since the manufacturer has had no losses to deplore.

Graphic The Verge.

The performance is all the more impressive as the automotive industry is hit hard by the shortage of electrical and computer components. All the big traditional manufacturers are affected, like Renault which was forced to close two factories in France this week because of a lack of semiconductors. It is estimated that the French manufacturer could “lose” between 300 and 500,000 vehicles this year because of this shortage, which should again plunge it into the red, after an already difficult year 2020.

No one is spared, except Tesla who is a village of diehard Gallic people at the moment. This is not a surprise, however, the manufacturer has already had the opportunity to explain how he is doing. Where the traditional automotive industry relies on parts supplied ready for use by partners, the American firm has designed its vehicles as computers, where software takes precedence over hardware. Renault cannot change any component overnight and other modifications to the vehicle are often necessary. Tesla, on the other hand, can usually opt for a different component and just modify its software to handle it.





The manufacturer had thus revealed that he had made no less than 19 component changes in the second quarter of 2021. We do not know what is on the third, but Tesla had already indicated at the beginning of the month that it had sold more than 240,000 vehicles, a record again. We also learn that it reached the annual production rate of one million cars at the end of the quarter, around 20,000 per week. A symbolic step for a company that started producing the Model S, its first mass-produced car, less than ten years ago.

Photo provided by Tesla of the hydraulic presses installed inside its Chinese factory in Shanghai. Production growth is largely linked to this plant in 2021.

Beyond the figures for the quarter, several indicators are quite good for Tesla and its future. On the one hand, its margin on the sale of its cars exceeds 30%, a record allowed both by the return to the sale of the new generation Model S which are sold significantly more expensive, but also by the Chinese factory which exported all sales to Europe in the last quarter. On the other hand, the share of carbon credits is constantly decreasing, which means that the company is making more and more money thanks to its own vehicles.

Tesla plans to further improve its margins in the future, but also to increase production. The manufacturer reiterates on this occasion its hope of producing the first German Model Y before the end of the year, even if it still lacks the last authorizations. The Austin, Texas plant is also set to start production of the Model Y by the end of 2021, but like Berlin, it will be in 2022 that mass production is actually set to begin.