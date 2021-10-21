In the streets of Cologne, the song of the muezzin sows confusion

REPORT – The town hall has authorized the city’s mosques to launch the call to prayer on Friday, an initiative that divides.

Special envoy to Cologne

It is the distant and familiar sound of the bells that one surprises while walking in the peaceful district of Ehrenfeld, probably those of the Baptist church on the nearby Stuppstrasse. On this metallic and ritual ringing, could soon be superimposed, every Friday, between noon and 3 p.m., the call of the muezzin to prayer, broadcast by the Central Mosque established a stone’s throw away.

The same regime is supposed to apply to the fifteen mosques in the Rhine city. So decided Henriette Reker, the unlabeled mayor of Germany’s fourth largest city, on the grounds that in a city as diverse as Cologne, the signals of recognition of the two religions of the Book, Christian and Muslim, would be equivalent. “I am happy that we take into account the justified religious interests of the many Muslims in our cosmopolitan city, and that we are committed to the religious freedom protected by the Constitution.», Declared the city councilor on