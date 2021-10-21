Incidence rate by department in Paris and Île-de-France

By Julie M., Alexandre G. Photos by My B. Posted on October 20, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.

The health authorities continue to monitor the incidence rate of each department as a determining criterion to know whether the measures should be tightened, or lightened. To make life easier for Ile-de-France residents, here is the map of the incidence rate by department in the Île-de-France region and in Paris for Wednesday, October 20, 2021, determined from data provided by the government.

How is the incidence rate of each of departments of Île-de-France ? The densest region of France, theIle-de-France was hit hard by the first and then the second wave of the Covid-19.

The government and health authorities use very specific criteria to determine how well the virus is circulating in each of the French departments: the incidence rate of residents of all age groups, and the incidence rate in the elderly, the most vulnerable to Covid-19.

This Sunday 17 October 2021 (consolidated data), this incidence rate amounts to an average of 48.20 in France. In Ile-de-France, this same rate gradually decreases again, reaching 70.60.

Also, Public Health France specifies that this incidence rate represents the number of people, over a rolling week, tested positive (RT-PCR and antigenic tests combined) for the first time in more than 60 days compared to the size of the population. It is expressed for 100,000 inhabitants and allows you to compare geographic areas with each other.





The incidence rate may fluctuate depending on screening activities and results reporting deadlines. Each department is classified according to three colors: in red the departments with high incidence rate, in orange those with a average incidence rate, in green, the departments with a low incidence rate.

The incidence rate (all age groups combined) by department, in Île-de-France this Wednesday, October 20, 2021 :

Large crown:

Yvelines (78): 74.7

Val-d’Oise (95): 73.6

Essonne (91): 66.9

Seine-et-Marne (77): 49.8

Small crown and Paris:

Val-de-Marne (94): 80.1

Seine-Saint-Denis (93): 70.3

Hauts-de-Seine (92): 59.3

Paris (75): 84.6