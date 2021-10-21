Infantino encourages the organization of the World Cup between several countries / International / FIFA / SOFOOT.com

After all, Euro 2020 worked so well.

The World Cup is a hot topic, and Gianni Infantino obviously takes pleasure in pouring gasoline on it. Following the council meeting to discuss a biannual competition on Wednesday, the FIFA president proposed several ideas so that everyone can find their way financially. Among them, that the Worlds are organized in several neighboring countries, taking the example of a candidacy of the United Kingdom and Ireland for 2030. “I believe that in these five countries [en comptant l’Écosse, le pays de Galles et l’Irlande du Nord, NDLR], there is not a huge need for investment to welcome the whole world to the World Cup. Having a men’s or women’s World Cup organized by five neighboring countries could be the model to follow, because it ensures sustainability ” , he presented.

And as reported The team, Infantino is not close to a revolutionary idea. The Swiss would thus be seduced by the idea of ​​the secretary general of the Portuguese Federation, Tiago Craveiro, to organize a World Cup every two years in which the teams cannot participate twice in a row, in order to have more diversity among the competitors. Another meeting will be held at FIFA on December 20 to discuss this in more depth.

Like what to chain a match in Baku, then in Stockholm is ultimately not the worst idea.

