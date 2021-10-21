Inflation: € 100 for all French people earning less than € 2,000 per month – France







To respond to the rise in fuel prices in particular and to inflation in general, the government has therefore decided to pay “an inflation allowance of 100 euros to French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month. For people who work, employees, artisans, farmers, the unemployed looking for work, retirees too, ”announced Jean Castex this Thursday evening on TF1. A measure “which is visible”, he insisted.

38 million French people affected

This concerns “38 million of our fellow citizens”, also indicated the Prime Minister, adding: “The French will have nothing to do, it will be paid automatically”. This allowance will be paid without any action to employees (from the end of December), civil servants (January), self-employed, unemployed or retirees (“a little later”).

“Regarding gasoline, we returned to high amounts, with prices slightly above those of 2018. We do 14,000 kilometers per year on average, so an increase over the year of 80 euros to have to pay for all of our fellow citizens. We must have an exceptional response to this exceptional situation, ”explained the head of government to justify this decision.

Despite this additional expenditure of 3.8 billion euros, which will be drawn from the general state budget, the Prime Minister assured that France would keep its commitments in terms of public deficit. The government announced “a deficit of 5%, therefore sharply reduced compared to 2021. In 2022, we will meet this objective,” he asserted.





The price of gas blocked in 2022

The price of gas in France will be blocked “throughout 2022”, and not only until April 2022, also announced Jean Castex, stressing the high level of world prices. Experts “tell us that the fall in prices” will probably be slower “than expected and” therefore we have assumed our responsibilities, by maintaining the price freeze throughout 2022 “, declared the Prime Minister. . The latter had already announced, on September 30, the blocking of gas prices for about five million subscribers (including three million at the regulated tariff) to cope with constant increases for months. “Gas prices compared to 2019 have increased sixfold”, observed the Prime Minister.

“Purchasing power will increase, I will meet you”

However, this “tariff shield” was due to expire in April 2022, based on forecasts that “the price of gas should tumble” by this time. According to the smoothing mechanism planned by the executive, from 2023, consumers will pay a little more for gas than market prices, so that the sums not paid by subscribers in 2022 are gradually recovered by the operators.

Jean Castex also wanted to “confirm what I told you this evening on this antenna on September 30: in 2021 the purchasing power of French women and men will increase, I give you an appointment”.