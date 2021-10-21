INFOGRAPHICS. Property tax: has it increased a lot in your town over the past 10 years?

the essential

The survey by the National Union of Real Estate Owners details the evolution of property tax by municipality between 2010 and 2020. The increases are sometimes staggering. Find out the figures for your municipality.

While a majority of French people no longer pay housing tax – it will have completely disappeared by 2023 – property tax still exists and it increases year after year. It is perceived by the municipality, the inter-municipality and the department. Between 2010 and 2020, the property tax increased by an average of 27.9%, according to National Union of Property Owners (UNPI).

This surge is explained by the increase in rates decided at the local level but also by the national revaluation of rental bases, from which the property tax is calculated. “It is no longer necessarily the property tax as such that increases but all satellite taxes”, explains to the Parisian the director general of the UNPI Pierre Hautus. “Household refuse collection tax, general tax on polluting activities, special equipment tax or other taxes intended for inter-municipal authorities”.





