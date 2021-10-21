injuries, abuse, sexual harassment, hell on the set of Batwoman

The controversies surrounding Joss whedon endlessly, which undermines Warner Bros. A new controversy in progress could end up giving Warner a bad image, however, and the current whistleblower is none other than Ruby Rose, which we know for having coated Batwoman costume for WB.

Ruby rose and warner bros

The Australian model became an actress played the role of Kate kane in the series Batwoman of the Arrowverse when it was launched in 2019. The vigilante linked to Batman thus took over the role of Bruce Wayne: the one to protect Gotham City.

The actress had, however, been surprisingly left out of the series between season 1 and the shooting of season 2 of Batwoman, and replaced by a brand new character, Ryan Wilder (played by Javicia Leslie). Kate Kane’s character was revamped later in the season to sort out some details, but ultimately it was clear that Ruby Rose would soon have no connection to the series anymore. At the time, rumors that Rose quit due to complications behind the scenes were persistent. Not long ago, the actress finally spoke publicly to give her take on what really happened.

serious allegations

Ruby Rose spoke the day before yesterday on social networks (and in particular on Instagram) to denounce not only the mistreatment inflicted on the actors, but also the behavior of the team Batwoman, and in particular the showrunner. In several messages, the actress details multiple allegations against her colleagues and producers, including the former president of Warner Bros: Peter Roth. According to Ruby Rose’s message, the latter would have, on several occasions, proved “sexual misconduct”.

Let’s start with the beginning. The actress started her first story with “Dear CW […] enough is enough. I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on this set. “ Among other claims, Rose said that the producers of the series were responsible for his multiple injuries, one of which required surgery, after she was told to have an x-ray for her damaged ribs “would disrupt the shooting”. The actress also claims have sufficient video evidence of their injuries to make a “one hour documentary”.

According to the actress, this would explain why she appears “steep” in his game: Peter Roth allegedly forced her back to the set Only 10 days after his hospitalization, otherwise the studios would lose millions more. Peter Roth also threatened to fire the whole crew and cast if she didn’t come back.





In addition, other members of the cast have suffered injuries following poor filming conditions, according to the actress. Ruby Rose explains so :

All threats, not all bullying or blackmail tactics will make me give up. A member of the team suffered third degree burns all over his body, and we had no psychological follow-up after seeing the skin on his face peel off. I was the only one to send her flowers and cards. In addition, we were told that we had to shoot a sex scene without even taking a minute to cash in. We lost two liners, I got cut in my face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind. A woman became quadriplegic and they tried to blame her for being on her phone, so much so that CW didn’t even help her, because they had to “investigate” and she even had to go through crowdfunding … She’s an assistant, obviously she was working on her phone.

Ruby rose then directly attacked the producers of Batwoman, namely Caroline Dries, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Berlanti. The actress declares for example :

Caroline Dries has no heart and wanted us to end the season during the pandemic. I told him it was a bad idea. […] Caroline Dries has only been on the set 4 times in a year … never seen before. During those four or five visits, she told me that she knew my injury had occurred on set, but then denied everything and said it happened during a yoga session. I don’t do yoga. […] We stopped shooting for the day, not because she almost killed someone, but because the government ordered it.

Dougray Scott has also been the victim of allegations from the actress :

Dougray Scott injured a stuntwoman, he was screaming at women, it was a nightmare. He left when he wanted, arrived when he wanted, he abused women and suddenly, as a leading role, I sent an email asking that we stop shouting on the set, which was refused … […] So, in conclusion, please my dear fans, stop asking if i’m gonna be back in this horrible series i wont come back for any money, not even if I had a gun on my temple …

Very serious accusations, that could harm the Warner, so important are the legal issues raised. For his part, Warner issued a short press release about the case.

Warner’s response

On behalf of Deadline, Warner Bros. made a short press release on this affair, which is:

In a statement to Deadline, Warner Bros. TV hits back at former ‘Batwoman’ star Ruby Rose’s allegations this morning about her hostile experience on The CW set https://t.co/IUzPtrFNDC pic.twitter.com/rnV1W5RO10 October 20, 2021

Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is sharing online and targeting producers, actors, crew, network and studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to hire Ruby for batwoman season 2, based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that have been thoroughly investigated and dealt with in private, out of respect for everyone involved.

We will see in the future what consequences will have Ruby Rose’s overwhelming testimony with regard to the Warner, and the team of Batwoman.