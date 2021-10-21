Is Sandrine Rousseau telling the truth about the price of the Flamanville EPR?

While nuclear becomes one of the themes of the presidential pre-campaign, the construction of six new EPRs could be announced by the end of the year. Asked about BFMTV, Monday, October 18, Sandrine Rousseau recalled her opposition to the EPRs by affirming that a plant of this type “it is 19 billion today. Flamanville is 19 billion“, she adds. The ecologist is telling the truth and we explain why.

Presented as safer and more efficient, we also knew that the future Manche power station would also be more expensive. But the report of the Court of Auditors released in July 2020 exceeded the most pessimistic forecasts by putting forward a figure of 19.1 billion euros, well beyond the forecast of 12.4 billion put forward by EDF, which no ‘has not denied the Court of Auditors. Knowing that the initial forecast was 3.3 billion euros, the work will cost almost six times as much and will not be completed until the end of 2022 instead of 2012. It must be said that the Flamanville site has accumulated delays, defects and accidents.





EDF does not say how much the electricity that will come out of Flamanville will cost, but the Court of Auditors estimates that it will be twice as expensive as that of conventional nuclear power plants. More expensive also than the current which leaves a wind turbine or a solar panel.

The explosion in Flamanville costs is also found in the EPRs in Finland and China. The EPR of Olkiluoto in southwest Finland, launched by Areva, was to cost three billion and it will be 10 billion. The latest news is that it is due to enter service in January, more than 12 years late. In China, the two Taishan EPRs have finally entered service, but the construction surcharge is still 60% and the delay is five years