Isabelle Nanty tells why Lucien Jean-Baptiste (Hubert) left the series and the “despondency and dizziness” she felt

Munch is back this Thursday, October 21 with a new brand new season. If she is still accompanied by her young team, Lucien Jean-Baptiste (Hubert) has left the series. Isabelle Nanty told us the reasons for this departure.
This Thursday, October 21 marks the great return of Munch on TF1 with a new season 4. These new episodes bring a breath of fresh air to the daily life of the office of the whimsical Gabrielle Munchovski, embodied by Isabelle Nanty. Major change: the death of Hubert Bellanger, emblematic partner of Munch interpreted by Lucien Jean-Baptiste. The actor, who we already saw less in season 3, has definitely left the series. If this departure is offset by the arrival of Hippolyte Girardot who comes to give with energy and madness the reply to Isabelle Nanty, the departure of Lucien Jean-Baptiste could still leave a void in the hearts of viewers. During an interview, Isabelle Nanty confided in Télé-Loisirs on the reasons for this departure.
Isabelle Nanty tells us why Lucien Jean-Baptiste left Munch
During an interview with Isabelle Nanty, where she told us how the collaboration with Hippolyte Girardot went, we asked her about the subject. Isabelle Nanty, who recently took over Diam’s in Les Enfoirés, confided about the departure of Lucien Jean-Baptiste: “Lucien Jean-Baptiste has a lot of personal projects now. He wrote a series, he wrote films, he does a lot of things. I understand that. So following that, the authors rewrote them. And the mourning that ‘we live at the beginning of the series corresponds to the enormous lack that Lucien left by not being in the series anymore. “ Lucien Jean-Baptiste had indeed recently devoted himself to the serial adaptation of his film, He already has your eyes.
Hippolyte Girardot takes over against Isabelle Nanty in the new season of Munch
To fill the void left by Lucien Jean-Baptiste within the team, it was necessary to put the package level game and personality level. It is with happiness that we discover Hippolyte Girardot, in a counter-employment role in which we would not have projected him, but who succeeds in shining as a broke looser. The actor’s creativity was also greatly appreciated by Isabelle Nanty: “Hippolyte has a lot of inventiveness, he is very original. We knew that each scene we approached would not be trivial. It was joyful, at the same time that it was not funny because there was no longer Lucien. . So these were exactly the two colors that alternate in the series: despondency and stun. “