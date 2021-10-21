Israel / Coronavirus: N. Bennett Holds Emergency Consultation On New Delta Subvariant

Variant AY4.2, which was discovered in several European countries was identified in Israel on Tuesday

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an emergency meeting Wednesday evening with health officials to discuss the discovery the day before of a Delta subvariant known as AY4.2.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Ministry of Health Director General Nachman Ash, Coronavirus Coordinator Salman Zarka, Ministry Public Health Director Sharon Alroy-Preis, and d Other health officials joined Bennett in discussing the emergence of the new subvariant, which is already circulating in several European countries, the prime minister’s office said.

P

“The AY4.2 variant, which has been discovered in several European countries has been identified in Israel,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening.





An 11-year-old child from Europe was a carrier of the sub-variant. He was identified at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and has been quarantined, the same source said, stressing that no other case has since been identified.

The emergence of this new variant despite the very strong contagiousness of the Delta, which tends to rule out new strains, raises fears of an even stronger transmissibility.

But for François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at UCL (London), this new variant is still rare and does not seem to pose the same high risk of transmission as other strains.

The AY4.2 variant has in any case been discovered in Israel when the country is considering lifting some of its restrictions in force, in particular concerning tourism.