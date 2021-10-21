Israel: Plan To Return Tourists For November 1 Approved

People who received two vaccine injections less than 6 months ago will be able to enter the country

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the Minister of Health and the Minister of Tourism on Thursday approved the plan to return tourists to the country from November 1.

People who have received two injections of the Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines for at least 15 days and less than six months ago, people cured of the coronavirus and who present a negative PCR test will be allowed to re-enter the country. .

People who received the 2nd dose more than six months ago and who have not received the 3rd dose will be allowed to come only as part of an organized trip. They will have to perform an antigen test or PCR test once every 72 hours for 14 days after entering Israel.





Those who received the 3rd dose will be able to return to Israel without restrictions.

People who have recovered from Covid at least 11 days before entering Israel will also be allowed to come, if they contracted the disease more than six months ago and received an injection of the vaccine, they will also be able to go. in the country.

About 2,000 tourists per day will be admitted to the country.

In addition, people wishing to travel to Israel must not have stayed in a red country less than 14 days before arriving in the Hebrew state.

Israeli borders have been closed to foreigners since March 2020.