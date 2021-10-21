“it is brilliant” “you have to put it on the presentation”, Julien Doré’s “push” to a candidate makes twittos die of laughter

Once is not custom, a singer visited the candidates of the Best Pastry Chef under the tent. This Thursday, October 21, 2021, Julien Doré surprised Meryl, the 33-year-old business manager, who wanted to bake a cake inspired by her song Paris-Seychelles. And the pressure shots from the singer amused Internet users a lot.

M6 direct screen capture

The competition continues in The best pastry chef on M6. After the departure last week of Margaux, the candidate ch’ti, after a stroke of blood which pushed the judges to separate from her, the episode promised to be more harmonious thanks to the theme of music. To begin with, the candidates took up the challenge of revisiting classical opera into rock opera. Trompe l’oeil in the shape of a cup of coffee, cake in the shape of a musical note, the addition of lemon or spices etc., everyone has tried to bring their creativity to it.

The opportunity for viewers to get to know the amateur pastry chefs of this season better. And among them, Aya, ex-lawyer, drew attention. The young woman of Asian and Lebanese origin showed that she knew how to listen to the jurors’ advice: while she wanted to content herself with adding cardamom to the traditional opera recipe and presenting them in square form, the candidate was warned by Cyril Lignac and Mercotte. “It’s classic!”, Launched the latter, urging him to take more risks.





Over the course of the ordeal, Aya then decided to opt for a more original form: that of the donut. “I salute the work and the harmony of the cake”, “you have a beautiful pastry hand”, she heard from the jurors. The tweeters, they especially fell for his face.

But the other event of the day was the surprise arrival of singer Julien Doré in the tent. The singer landed in full creative test for which Meryl had chosen to make a cake inspired by his title Paris-Seychelles. A shock for the candidate as well as some of her competitors, visibly under the spell of the artist. On twitter, many praised the beauty and charisma of the singer.

But it was also his sense of humor that made people talk! While touring the candidates by going to their work plan, Julien Doré used his tongue-in-cheek humor. While Meryl affectionately called him “Juju”, he stared at her, retorting coldly: “You called me Juju there? Normally only my mother calls me that” . The singer did not hesitate to motivate her, in his own way, by asking her to bake the most beautiful cake in the world to represent his song. From the young Anne-Loup who had chosen “The money“Angela, he then pretended to be upset that she was not inspired by one of his titles. He even said he was ready to negatively influence the vote of the jury, before wishing her ironically “good luck”.

At the time of the tasting, his humor struck again: while he was tasting the Dunkirk Nicolas cake, he commented “I didn’t think I would tell you so quickly, but … I like your ganache”. Enough to provoke new laughter in the tent and on the canvas …