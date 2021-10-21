it is now possible to play all console games on PC

In 2017, we presented RPCS3, a free PlayStation 3 emulator available on Windows and GNU / Linux, whose development began in 2011. An emulator that allows you to play PS3 games in 4K, or even 10K. And it’s official, RPCS3 no longer has any game or software that opposes its emulation.

/! Attention, it should be remembered that even if owning an emulator is legal, without the authorization of the beneficiary, it is illegal to copy, sell or distribute protected ROMs. /!

new level reached

The emulation continues to be in full swing despite the years, the fault of platforms that do not hesitate to remove from the web of many games, under cover of a lack of popularity. To preserve the gaming history as a whole, ROMs exist, allowing them to be kept warm in a secure manner. And for fans of PlayStation 3, Sony’s famous big console, the most complete emulation is possible thanks to the RPCS3. A software which enters this week in a new chapter of its long existence.

We’re delighted to announce that RPCS3 now has a total of ZERO games in the Nothing status!

This means that all known games and applications at least boot on the emulator, with no on-going regressions that prevent games from booting.

We look forward to emptying out Loadable too! pic.twitter.com/fE1iDpAvQo

October 20, 2021

“We are delighted to announce that RPCS3 now has a total of ZERO games in the ‘Nothing’ status! This means that all known games and applications start at least on the emulator, with no regression in progress that prevents games from playing. start. We can’t wait to clear the ‘Who Charging’ status too! “

It is through a tweet that the teams working on the RPCS3 announced that all the games and software of the PlayStation 3 are now launched on the emulator. As the image in the tweet explains, 63.53% of games are now playable from start to finish, with decent performance and without any big problematic glitches. Conversely, 36.47% of games are still problematic.

a long way is still ahead of them

Next step for the RPCS3 team: to finish with the games and software “which load” but which keep a black screen. More than 6000 games and software for the PS3 are available there but only 0.19% camp in the “Loadable” category. It’s a safe bet that the problem will be resolved in the coming weeks, if not the next few months. Then follow the category of “Intro”, those games whose image is displayed, but which cannot pass the menus. A big category at 5.75% which should take time.

Anyway, it is pleasant to see that the emulation continues on PlayStation 3. A digital conservation of titles which risk disappearing from the sales platforms. Thus, these works will remain eternally playable, to the delight of retro gaming enthusiasts. Be careful, however, it should be remembered that Without the permission of the copyright holder, it is illegal to copy, sell or distribute copyrighted ROMs, although possession of an emulator is permitted.