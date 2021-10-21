“It would have been better if Ronaldo left before”, loose Chiellini

After complicated first matches in the league, Juventus remain on a streak of four Serie A victories. In an interview with DAZN, Giorigio Chieillini admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure was not easy to compensate but especially regrets his timing last summer.

While Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show himself in the Champions League with Manchester United by scoring the winning goal against Atalanta on Wednesday), his former club, Juventus, are also on good European momentum with another 1-0 victory. against Zenith on Wednesday and nine points out of nine. After a complicated start to the season, the Old Lady also remains on a series of four Serie A wins.

This delay in starting, Giorgio Cheillini (37) explained in part by the late departure of CR7 during the last transfer window, in an interview with DAZN relayed by the Gazzetta dello sport: “He left on August 28. It would have been better if he left before, that we could prepare. We paid for him. His departure was a shock, we paid him in terms of points in the first games. It would have been better if he left August 1. We would have had time to organize ourselves. We would have started the championship better prepared, “he said.





If the Italian defender admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at the club was not a hindrance, the 37-year-old did not fail to point out the difference in the project between his club and Manchester United: “If he had remained, it would have been an added value, we would have gladly kept it. But Juve are looking to rebuild themselves, to rejuvenate. He left for a team that thinks more about the present and less about the future, “he said. .

“We thought he could solve all the matches”

Chiellini is not the only Juventus player to speak out on Ronaldo’s departure. After his team’s victory on Wednesday, Leonardo Bonucci was happy to see his teammates no longer playing for a single player: “In the recent past, we had lost this characteristic (of playing as a team) of Juve, we were playing with a great champion like CR7 and we wanted to put him in a position to always do well, thinking that he could solve all the matches. This year we find that humility which is used to win “, he confided to the microphone of Sky.