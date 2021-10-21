Italy, Spain, Germany … Here is the price of fuel in Europe

While French motorists are struggling to hide their dissatisfaction with the rise in fuel prices, other European countries are also struggling to refuel. But, in concrete terms, what are the prices of gasoline among our neighbors?

While the price of SP95 in France has reached 1.63 euros per liter on average, an increase of just over 2 cents in just a few days, it remains however more affordable in France compared to many other countries.

In Germany, for example, it climbs to 1.67 euros per liter, while further south, in Italy, it peaks at around 1.73 euros. In some cities in the country, such as Rome and Milan, the price even exceeds 2 euros for a liter of gasoline. The winner of the highest average goes to the Netherlands, with 1.93 euros.

To find SP95 at a more affordable price, you have to go to Spain, where fuel is valued at 1.47 euros. It is even cheaper in the Duchy of Luxembourg, where the amount is 1.43 euro.

Disparate taxes from one country to another

This difference in prices is explained by the variable part of the taxes on a liter of SP95. In France, they represent 59%, 61% in Italy and 50% in Spain, where VAT is one of the most important in Europe.





Regarding diesel, the French pay an average of 1.56 euros for a liter. One cent more than Germany (1.55 euro). While the sum is higher in Belgium, 1.64 euros per liter, Spain is once again more affordable for a full tank, the liter costing only 1.35 euros.