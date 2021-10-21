“It’s a pain to open dead hives”

For honey producers in France, it’s a year “disastrous”, in the words of the National Union of French Apiculture (Unaf) which evokes the “worst year” for the sector. In question, the bad weather conditions of spring and summer which lead to a decrease in production of 50% compared to 2020.

According to estimates, the honey harvest will be only 7,000 to 9,000 tonnes, which worries beekeepers like Rémi and Nicolas Martin. These two brothers, aged 38 and 36, have their hives in Lagny-sur-Marne in the department of Seine-et-Marne. With their red, yellow, blue or green colors, their 12 beehives are easily identifiable. They come to check them protected by their white overalls, their gloves, their boots and their face veil. “The frames should be full of honey, laments one of the two brothers by opening a beehive. We see that there are cells which are not filled or which are not sealed. There are spaces where there is not much in it. “

This year 2021, the two beekeepers have recorded a 70% drop in their production: no acacia, no fir honey, very little thyme or lime honey. The capricious weather deprived the bees of the nectar of the flowers. “There was a time when it was hot and all the buds came out and right after that there was frost and cold and rain, explains Rémi. Suddenly without sun, the blooms did not take place as they should have. So there was a lot less nectar so that the queen cannot lay eggs because there is nothing to feed her larvae. It’s catastrophic for the bees. “





Rémi and Nicolas Martin, two beekeeping brothers in Lagny-sur-Marne (Seine-et-Marne), inspect their hives. (SEBASTIEN BAER / RADIO FRANCE)





To prevent the colonies from being hit by famine, Rémi and Nicolas Martin sometimes give honey from other hives to their bees. In addition to climatic hazards, other plagues are added: pesticides, the varroa mite which is a mite or the Asian hornet which decimates the colonies. The two brothers are worried. “We started in 2012, we financed everything, explains Rémi. We are super proud of what we managed to do with Nicolas but still in pain. The pain of opening dead hives or finding out what is going to be the next evil that will eat away at our hives. “

In order not to depend 100% on honey production, Remi and Nicolas have diversified their activity and offer soaps, sweets or educational workshops, but the brothers are wondering. They had set themselves the goal of living from beekeeping this year 2021. Unsuccessful, and in parallel with their life as a beekeeper, one continues his activity as a stonemason, and the other continues to work in the entertainment world.